ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a New Mexico-Nevada prediction and pick. Find out how to watch New Mexico-Nevada.

The New Mexico Lobos have arrived at a defining moment in their season. This is the night when the Lobos can clinch a conference championship and the No. 1 seed in their conference tournament. Cast aside for a moment the importance of making the NCAA Tournament, which New Mexico will do this year. Every team in college basketball spends all of January and February — a long winter — toiling in pursuit of a conference championship. Teams know their conference opponents inside and out. They often play conference foes twice per season and know the scouting report on their most familiar adversaries. Winning a conference championship is always special. Two and a half months of backyard wars lead to a trophy and a championship, a genuine achievement which enables a team to appreciate the point that the journey, not just the destination, matters. When teams lose in the NCAA Tournament, they can still look back on conference championships as moments which made the larger season worthwhile and significantly successful. New Mexico is one win away from that goal. Let's see how the Lobos respond with a championship just one win away.

Here are the New Mexico-Nevada College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: New Mexico-Nevada Odds

New Mexico: +1.5 (-122)

Moneyline: -110

Nevada: -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 147.5 (-115)

Under: 147.5 (-105)

How to Watch New Mexico vs Nevada

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why New Mexico Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Nevada Wolf Pack have endured a brutal season filled with disappointments and inadequate performances. At the heart of Nevada's failures in 2025 has been an offense which is inconsistent and lacks quality third and fourth scoring options. It has been relatively easy for Nevada's opponents to take the Wolf Pack out of its offense. The Nevada roster just hasn't been up to par this season. The level of talent in Reno has not been as substantial or as diverse as it was in previous seasons. Nevada just doesn't have a good team. New Mexico, in pursuit of a conference championship, should be able to close the door and lift a trophy. New Mexico has a defense which should be able to lock down Nevada's offense and secure a victory.

Why Nevada Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nevada has struggled this season, but now — with no pressure involved — the Wolf Pack can play spoiler. They can play with the freedom they have lacked over the past two months. This team has nothing to lose and can get after an opponent with the intensity we haven't previously seen for most of the winter. Nevada has been a disappointment, but part of the reality of disappointing teams is that they do play well only when the pressure is finally off, like a golfer who loses the tournament but putts extremely well when trying to make a putt for second place. Nevada has failed this season, but it won't fail in this game, now that the stakes aren't nearly as high. You will see a more relaxed team which finally plays the good basketball it didn't produce often enough in 2025.

Final New Mexico-Nevada Prediction & Pick

New Mexico is a team which has gotten the job done all season. Nevada is a team which has fallen short in really important moments all season. We trust New Mexico in a game which is priced as close to a pick 'em as one could reasonably expect. This is basically pick a winner. New Mexico is the more likely winner. Take New Mexico.

Final New Mexico-Nevada Prediction & Pick: New Mexico moneyline