ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oklahoma-Kentucky prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Oklahoma-Kentucky.

The Oklahoma Sooners came through on Wednesday night at the SEC Tournament. OU faced a massive first-round test at this conference tournament, knowing that if it lost, it would have no more than a 50-50 chance of making the NCAA Tournament. Oklahoma really needed to beat Georgia — itself an NCAA Tournament team — to have a strong chance of making the field. Oklahoma coach Porter Moser was very much on the hot seat entering this game and tournament, knowing he had to make the NCAA Tournament to save his job. Just a few weeks ago, Oklahoma was 4-12 in the SEC. The Sooners needed to beat Missouri, needed to beat Texas, and then needed to get at least one win at the SEC Tournament to have a good chance of making the NCAA field this year. The Sooners are 3 for 3. They won all of those bubble games and have dramatically changed their outlook.

Let's be clear and honest about Oklahoma's position, though: The Sooners are not a 100-percent lock. They did go just 6-12 in the SEC this season, and no team has ever made the NCAA Tournament when finishing six games below .500 in conference play. The Sooners, if they do make the Big Dance, would get there based on their nonconference record — 13-0 with quality wins over Arizona, Louisville, and Michigan. This team is probably in, but a victory over Kentucky would lock down a bid. If the Sooners lose here and crazy things happen elsewhere, they might not be home free. It's important for this team to get one more high-end win and nail down a bid.

Here are the Oklahoma-Kentucky College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

SEC Tournament Odds: Oklahoma-Kentucky Odds

Oklahoma: +6.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +210

Kentucky: -6.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -260

Over: 157.5 (-110)

Under: 157.5 (-110)

How to Watch Oklahoma vs Kentucky

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT

TV: SEC Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Oklahoma Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oklahoma is playing for its NCAA Tournament life at this SEC Tournament. We saw how well the desperation and urgency of the moment catapulted this team against Georgia in the first round on Wednesday night. Star freshman Jeremiah Fears rose up in a big game and poured in 29 points. OU shot 12 of 25 on 3-pointers, 48 percent. OU outscored Georgia by eight points, 17-9, at the free throw line. The Sooners shot the ball better and played harder than their opponent. This team could have folded the tent two weeks ago, but when it absolutely had to win each of its last three games, this team has finally developed toughness and has closed down the games it allowed to slip through its fingers in the months of January and February. Oklahoma has finally cultivated mental strength and resilience, which had been missing in the Porter Moser era until just now. OU seems to have rescued itself in the nick of time, and against a Kentucky team which struggles to play defense, OU should score enough to at least cover the spread, which probably should be 4.5 points instead of 6.5.

Why Kentucky Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kentucky was able to rest and regroup while Oklahoma played an intense, draining game on Wednesday versus Georgia. Oklahoma will find it hard to shoot the ball as well as it did against Georgia. It's not common for a team to hit 48 percent of 3-pointers when attempting 25 shots. OU will probably need to match that level of shooting to cover the spread, and we don't think that's likely. Kentucky will bring the hammer here and cause the Sooners to have a nervous wait until Selection Sunday.

Final Oklahoma-Kentucky Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Oklahoma, but Kentucky could be about to bust loose. Wait for the right time to make an in-game bet, probably not until the second half.

Final Oklahoma-Kentucky Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma +6.5