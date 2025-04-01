ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Paul Skenes takes to the mound as the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Tampa Bay Rays. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Pirates-Rays prediction and pick.

The Rays took game one of the series on Monday. After a scoreless first three and a half innings, the Rays would strike for four runs in the fourth innings. Jose Caballero would drive in another run in the sixth inning to make it 5-0. Adam Fraizer would drive in a run for the Pirates in the eighth, but the Rays would drive in one of their own in the bottom of the inning, on their way to a 6-1 victory.

Pirates-Rays Projected Starters

Paul Skenes vs. Ryan Pepiot

Paul Skenes (0-0) with a 3.38 ERA and a 0.94 WHIP

Last Start: Skenes was great on opening day. He went 5.1 innings, giving up three hits, two walks, and two runs He would strike out seven, but take the no-decision as the Pirates lost 5-4 to the Marlins.

Away Splits: Skenes is 0-0 on the road with a 3.38 ERA.

Ryan Pepiot (0-0) with a 1.50 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP.

Last Start: Pepiot went six innings, giving up six hits and a walk. He would allow two runs, but just one was earned. Pepiot also struck out eight but took the no-decision as the Rays beat the Rockies.

Home Splits: Pepiot is 0-0 with a 1.50 ERA at home this year.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Rays Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -120

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: +102

Over: 7.5 (-105)

Under: 7.5 (-115)

How to Watch Pirates vs. Rays

Time: 1:10 PM ET/ 10:10 AM PT

TV: SNP/FDSNSUN

Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tommy Pham leads the top of the order for the Pirates this year. He is just 2-17 this year but has a double, a walk, and a run scored. Batting behind Pham is Bryan Reynolds. Reynolds is four for 22 with a double, two RBIS, two walks, and one run scored. He has also stolen a base this year.

The middle of the order is home to Oneil Cruz, Joey Bart, and Andrew McCutchen. Cruz is three for 15 this year but has a home run, two RBIs, and three runs scored. He has also walked six times already and stolen five bases. Bart is 4-16 with an RBI and two runs scored. Finally, McCutchen is 2-11 with a double, a home run, two RBIs, and a run scored.

Finally, Ke'Bryan Hayes and Adam Frazier hit at the end of the order. Hayes is two for 16 with two runs scored and two stolen bases. Fraizer is 3-15 with three RBIs and a run scored.

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

Yandy Diaz leads the top of the order for the Rays this year. Diaz is two for 18 this year with a double, an RBI, and a run scored. Following him in the lineup is Brandon Lowe. Lower is 4-17 with a home run, two RBIs, and two runs scored.

Junior Caminero starts the middle of the order. He is hitting great, hitting 6-14 with a double, an RBI, and three runs scored. Meanwhile, behind Caminero has been a rotation of players. Often Christopher Morel is hitting fourth. Morel is three for nine on the year with an RBI and two runs scored. Jonathan Arnada also hits in the middle of the order. He is five for nine with four doubles, an RBI, and two runs scored.

Rounding out the order are Kameron Misner and Jose Caballero. Misner is four for 11 this year with a double, a home run, two RBIs, and two runs scored. Caballero is three for six with three walks, a double, three RBIs, and a run scored this year.

Final Pirates-Rays Prediction & Pick

The Pirates come in as favorites in terms of odds in this MLB game. One major reason is Paul Skenes. Paul Skenes had an ERA+ of 134 and a FIP of 1.13 in his first start, both numbers projecting toward Cy Young contention. Meanwhile, Ryan Pepiot was great in his first start, with a 291 ERA+ and a 1.20 FIP. Still, his career numbers suggest this was just one solid game. His career FIP is 4.17, right around the league average. His career ERA+ is 126, which is slightly better than the league average.

Members of the Rays do have some experience against Skenes and are 4-13 with a solo home run from Yandy Diaz. Current Pirates are 4-19 with two RBIs and two doubles against Pepiot. With the better pitcher on the mound, take the Pirates in this one.

Final Pirates-Rays Prediction & Pick: Pirates ML (-120)