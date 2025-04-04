ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Rangers will battle the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at the Prudential Center. It will be the Battle of the Hudson as we continue our NHL odds series by making a Rangers-Devils prediction and pick.

The Rangers lead the head-to-head series 135-112. Moreover, the Rangers are 6-4 in their last 10 games against the Devils and 2-2 in the previous four games at the Prudential Center. So far, the Devils are 2-1 against the Rangers this season, including a 5-0 blowout at the Prudential Center on December 23, 2024.

Here are the Rangers-Devils NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Rangers-Devils Odds

New York Rangers: +1.5 (-265)

Moneyline: +100

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (+210)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 5.5 (-104)

Under: 5.5 (-118)

How To Watch Rangers vs. Devils

Time: 12:30 PM ET/9:30 AM PT

TV: ABC

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Rangers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Rangers still might miss the playoffs, and they will have to work harder to get into the postseason. After a dreadful stretch in November and December, the Rangers find themselves on the outside looking in as they find themselves two points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the final wildcard spot. If the Rangers want to win this game, they must avoid the bad play that plagued them earlier against the Devils. Instead, they likely will want to replicate what they did against them on January 19, 2025.

The Rangers started strongly in that game, getting ahead with a power-play goal from Adam Fox. Then, they allowed two goals, and it looked like things were going south. But the Rangers bounced back with an Artemi Panarin power-play goal to make it 2-2. The game went into overtime, and Sam Carrick finished it off with a game-winning goal.

The Rangers finished with 32 shots on goal and dominated the faceoff circle, winning 64 percent of the draws. Additionally, they went 2 for 3 on the powerplay.

Igor Shesterkin was solid in this outing, making 21 saves. The defense also did its job, killing off all four penalties while limiting shot attempts. They also leveled 33 hits and blocked 20 shots to protect the crease around Shesterkin. Now, they hope to do it again as they face a New Jersey offense that will still be dangerous, even without one of their best scorers.

The Rangers will cover the spread if they can get the first goal off the board, with some production from Panarin and Fox. Then, they must continue to limit good shooting chances and shut down a high-octane offense.

Why the Devils Will Cover the Spread/Win

Jack Hughes and Dougie Hamilton are already injured for the rest of the regular season. However, Hamilton might return in the playoffs and would serve as a good boost for this team in their potential first-round showdown with the Carolina Hurricanes. But for now, the Devils must make do without Hughes or Hamilton. The Devils hope to replicate what they did to the Rangers in their first game at home.

It was 1-0 going into the second period after Hughes put them ahead. Then, Timo Meier made it 2-0 with a power-play marker. It was 3-0 going into the third after another Hughes goal. Next, Stefan Noesen made it 4-0 with a puck into the back of the net. Dawson Mercer finished it off with a power-play tally. As you can see, Hughes did a lot of the work in this one, tallying two goals. The Devils will need to find someone else who can supplement that.

Jesper Bratt is an option, as he has been having an amazing season that has continued even without Hughes. If he can get going, the Devils can really be dangerous.

Jacob Markstrom did not need to do much in that shutout win, stopping 12 shots. Likewise, the defense went 4 for 4 on the penalty kill while leveling 16 hits and blocking 13 shots.

The Devils will cover the spread if they can dominate puck possession and get good shots. Then, they must cut the edges and not allow Panarin to get good shots.

Final Rangers-Devils Prediction & Pick

The Rangers are 32-43 against the spread, while the Devils are 29-45. Additionally, the Rangers are 18-19 against the spread on the road, while the Devils are 14-21 against the spread at home. The Rangers are 35-39-1 against the over/under, while the Devils are 29-43-2 against the over/under.

The Rangers are fighting for their lives, while the Devils will likely be playing in the playoffs against the Hurricanes. I think that will play a factor, as the urgency will create more of an advantage for the Rangers. Because of this, I have the Rangers covering the spread on the road.

Final Rangers-Devils Prediction & Pick: New York Rangers: +1.5 (-265)