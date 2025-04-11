ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Rangers will battle the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at the Lenovo Center. It will be a Metro Division showdown as we continue our NHL odds series and make a Rangers-Hurricanes prediction and pick.

The Rangers lead the head-to-head series 99-72. Additionally, the Rangers are 7-3 over their past 10 games against the Hurricanes. The Canes have dominated the head-to-head series this season, winning all three games. Ultimately, they shut out the Rangers 4-0 at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2025, 3-1 at the Garden on December 22, 2024, and 4-3 at the Lenovo Center on November 27. 2024.

Here are the Rangers-Hurricanes NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Rangers-Hurricanes Odds

New York Rangers: +1.5 (-150)

Moneyline: +168

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+122)

Moneyline: -205

Over: 5.5 (-132)

Under: 5.5 (+108)

How To Watch Rangers vs Hurricanes

Time: 3 PM ET/12 PM PT

TV: ABC and ESPN+

Why the Rangers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Rangers pummelled the Islanders on Thursday at UBS Arena to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. It was a great showing, but one they have not done much this season. Sadly, it's been a rough season for the Rangers, which will likely result in them missing the playoffs and could cause them to make a coaching change.

Despite their issues, there have still been some shining lights. Artemi Panarin has played well, leading the Rangers with 37 goals and 50 assists. Additionally, he has been excellent on the extra-man attack, nabbing eight power-play markers. Defenseman Adam Fox has been stellar, tallying nine goals and 51 assists. Meanwhile, Mika Zibanejad has garnered 18 goals and 40 assists. Vincent Trocheck has added 24 goals and 31 assists.

The offense has been hot and cold this season, ranking 12th in goals and ninth in assists. Additionally, the Rangers are 15th in shooting percentage. But they have struggled with the extra man, ranking 27th on the power play.

Igor Shesterkin, who is 26-28-5 with a 2.87 goals against average and a save percentage of .905, will likely get the start. He will play behind a defense that is just 19th in goals against and 11th on the penalty kill.

The Rangers will cover the spread if they can get some early offensive opportunities and feed the puck to Panarin. Then, the defense must close the edges, not allowing the Hurricanes to get good sniping chances.

Why the Hurricanes Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Hurricanes are in the playoffs again and will finish out the regular season knowing they will start the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the New Jersey Devils. Despite not acquiring a goalie at the trade deadline, the Hurricanes feel good about their chances to make a deep run. But first, they must take care of business. The first order of business is to garner some momentum before the playoffs begin. Also, they must stay healthy. But there are players on this team who can score in bunches.

Sebastian Aho remains the heart of this offense. So far, he has tallied 28 goals and 43 assists. Seth Jarvis has done well this season, tallying 31 goals and 32 assists, including seven power-play markers. Andrei Svechnikov is also solid, contributing 19 goals and 27 assists. However, there has not been much else offensively.

This offense ranks ninth in goals and 11th in assists. Furthermore, it is only 21st in shooting percentage and 24th on the power play, showcasing some of its inconsistency.

Pyotr Kochetkov has been the primary goalie, with Frederik Andersen also garnering starts. So far, Kochetkov is 26-15-3 with a 2.58 goals-against average and a save percentage of .897, while Andersen is 13-6-1 with a 2.20 goals-against average and a save percentage of .911. Whoever starts will play behind a defense that is eighth in goals against and first on the penalty kill.

The Hurricanes will cover the spread if they can win the puck battles and faceoffs to get extra chances at the net. Then, they must contain Panarin and force the Rangers to play from behind.

Final Rangers-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

The Rangers are 33-46 against the spread, while the Hurricanes are 36-42. Also, the Rags are 19-20 against the spread on the road, while the Canes are 23-16 against the spread at home. The Rangers are 38-40-1 against the over/under, while the Hurricanes are 34-39-5 against the over/under.

The Rangers are desperate. Overall, their season is on the rails, and a loss would certainly eliminate them. This might give them the motivation they need to play well. Conversely, the Hurricanes are already in the playoffs and might take their foot off the gas. This factors into the decision here and is why I believe the Rangers will cover the spread on the road.

Final Rangers-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick: Rangers +1.5 (-150)