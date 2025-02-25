ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Raptors have had a rough season, while the Pacers are playing well into the second half. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Raptors-Pacers prediction and pick.

The Raptors have struggled this season and enter this game with an 18-39 record. RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes are the best players on the Raptors, and they will be asked to carry Toronto on the road against the Pacers. Toronto can win in this game and continue building momentum toward the second half of the season and into the offseason.

The Pacers are 32-24 and are primed for a run towards the postseason with the second half starting. Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton are a great duo who can compete against anyone in the NBA on offense. The Pacers have one of the best offenses in the league and the skill to score against any team. This would be a big win at home if they can show up against the Raptors.

Here are the Raptors-Pacers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Raptors-Pacers Odds

Toronto Raptors: +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +310

Indiana Pacers: -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -390

Over: 236.5 (-110)

Under: 236.5 (-110)

How To Watch Raptors vs. Pacers

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: TSN/FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Why the Raptors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pacers have had a rough year on defense compared to their offense. They are 21st in scoring defense, allowing 115.6 points per game, 23rd in field-goal defense, at 47.4%, and 13th in three-point defense, at 35.8%.

Myles Turner and Siakam in the frontcourt have been solid down low. Siakam leads the team in rebounds with 7.3 per game, and Turner leads the team in blocks with 1.9 per game. This team is also averaging 41.4 rebounds per game.

Their perimeter defense has also been solid at best. Three players also average at least one steal per game. Haliburton is the steals leader, averaging 1.4 per game. The Pacers have playmakers, but the defense has struggled, and the pieces have not fit well together. They still might find some success against an unimpressive Raptors offense.

Why the Pacers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pacers' offense has been a top-10 unit in the NBA. They are ninth in scoring, at 116.4 points per game, fourth in field-goal percentage, 48.9%, and 11th in three-point percentage, 36.7%.

Six different Pacers average more than double digits, and Pascal Siakam stands out as the most consistent scorer, averaging 20.4 points per game. Tyrese Haliburton is the engine that makes the entire offense go, averaging 8.7 assists per game, and the whole team is also averaging 28.9 assists per game.

Siakam and Haliburton have been great in this offense. Still, Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner have provided some good backup for the Pacers, helping to create an incredibly balanced offense that has been a massive strength. They have an advantage in this game against the Raptors because Toronto has struggled on defense, and it will bechallengingh in this game.

The Raptors' offense has struggled and is spiraling in this downturn. They are 21st in scoring, at 110.9 points per game, 14th in field-goal percentage, 46.6%, and 19th in three-point shooting, 35.4% from behind the arc.

Seven different Raptors are averaging more than double digits in scoring this year, showcasing that this offense does have balance. Barrett is the best scorer on the team, averaging 21.9 points per game. Then, Barnes is the best passer on the team and leads the team in assists with 6.2 per game. The entire team averages 28.6 assists per game.

This offense has a lot of balance across the roster and some genuinely good talent. However, consistency is missing outside of Barrett and Barnes, and Brandon Ingram is still unavailable. They should find some success against the Pacers because Indiana's defense has been a struggle most of the year.

The Raptors' defense has had a rough year but has been on par with their offense. They are 25th in points allowed, at 116.4 points per game, 20th in field-goal percentage defense, at 47%, and 11th in three-point percentage, at 35.6%, from behind the arc.

Jakob Poetl has been a beast down low but is injured, leaving a giant hole in the frontcourt. With him out, Barnes is the rebounding and blocks leader, averaging 7.9 and 1.1 per game, respectively. Barnes is also the biggest standout regarding their on-ball defense, leading the team in steals, averaging 1.4 per game.

This defense is going to have a lot of issues against the Pacers. Indiana has one of the better offenses in the NBA, and they should score all over this defense at home in Indianapolis.

Final Raptors-Pacers Prediction & Pick

The Pacers's offense is the best unit in this game. Haliburton and Siakam are the two best players in this game. Barrett and Barnes should compete, but the Raptors don't have enough talent on the roster. The Pacers win and cover against Toronto.

Final Raptors-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers -9.5 (-110)