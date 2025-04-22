ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rays-Diamondbacks.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are continuing to roll a boulder up the hill in the National League West, or at least, that's what it must feel like at times for Arizona. The D-Backs clearly play in the best division in baseball. They are 13-9 through 22 games. That's very good. If the Diamondbacks win 13 out of every 22 games they play, they will win over 95 games this season, which should conceivably put them into the playoffs with ease. In a world with six playoff spots per league and three wild card berths per league, 96 wins should be a playoff-level number of wins without any question. We have seen teams with fewer than 87 wins get into the postseason in this new and expanded 12-team playoff format.

If the Diamondbacks are on a 96- or 97-win pace, surely they must be in a comfortable playoff position, right? Wrong.

Arizona is in fourth place in the National League West, with the Giants, Padres and Dodgers all in front of them. The Mets and Phillies are duking it out in the NL East. This is life in the 2025 NL West. The Diamondbacks just have to keep winning 13 out of every 22 games they play. If they win 96, they have to believe that the NL West teams are going to beat each other up and that they will get a playoff berth. This team is playing well. Arizona just has to trust the process, as they say.

Rays-Diamondbacks Projected Starters

Zack Littell vs Brandon Pfaadt

Zack Littell (0-4) was superb against Boston his last time out. He simply didn't get any run support at all. Tampa Bay was shut out and Littell got the hard-luck loss. If he pitches like that in this or any other game, he will be doing his job, and in the end, that's all he can do. He can't worry about his teammates at the plate.

Last Start: April 16 vs Boston Red Sox — 6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 HR, 3 BB, 5 K

Brandon Pfaadt (3-1) is pitching well after getting a big contract extension. He was very solid in Miami the last time he took the bump. He is settling in and pitching like the big dog Arizona expects him to be. There is no time for reflecting on his big deal. Just going out and pitching like a guy who owns the mound should be Pfaadt's sole focus.

Last Start: April 16 at Miami Marlins — 5 2/3 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 6 K

Here are the Rays-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Diamondbacks Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-152)

Moneyline: +134

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+126)

Moneyline: -158

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How to Watch Rays vs Diamondbacks

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT