It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rays-Diamondbacks.

The Arizona Diamondbacks just have to be patient in the National League West. They are in fourth place in the National League West even though they are 14-9 this season. The Diamondbacks would be in first place in most of the divisions in baseball, yet they are fourth in a cutthroat division which continues to perform at a high level. Arizona beat Tampa Bay on Tuesday night behind a strong start from Brandon Pfaadt, the young pitcher they just signed to an extension. Arizona is playing well and doing the right things. The D-Backs just have to take care of their own business, as they are currently doing, and trust that at least one if not two of their competitors in the NL West will fall off the pace as the season continues.

Rays-Diamondbacks Projected Starters

Taj Bradley vs Eduardo Rodriguez

Taj Bradley (2-1) was roughed up by the Yankees last week. Nine hits and four walks allowed is no bueno, but the Yankees have been mashing the ball this season. Going up against Aaron Judge and the rest of that lineup is a tough assignment for big-league pitchers right now. Bradley has to realize, as all pitchers do, that sometimes a group of hitters puts together good at-bats and it just doesn't come together. Bradley has to regroup here and trust his stuff against another really good team.

Last Start: April 17 vs New York Yankees — 5 1/3 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 1 HR, 4 BB, 3 K

Eduardo Rodriguez (1-2) delivered a mature, veteran “survival start” last week against the Marlins. All pitchers intend to dominate, but they often define their value and durability by surviving the days when they don't have their best stuff. Rodriguez definitely lacked his A game. He gave up 10 hits in just over five innings. Baserunners were constantly in motion. Rodriguez had to escape numerous prickly situations. He didn't come out of it unscathed, but he easily could have given up six or seven runs. Instead he limited the damage to just three runs. It's the kind of performance which doesn't dazzle or overwhelm, but it gets the respect of everyone in the locker room. Now let's see if Rodriguez can be sharper and not even get into consistent trouble against a weak-hitting Rays batting order.

Last Start: April 17 at Miami Marlins — 5 1/3 IP, 10 H, 3 R, 0 HR, 0 BB, 9 K

Here are the Rays-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Diamondbacks Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: +114

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 9 (-102)

Under: 9 (-120)

How to Watch Rays vs Diamondbacks

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT