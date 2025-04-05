ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Rays visit the Rangers in Texas! These two teams have started the season playing very well, and this matchup is enormous for momentum. This is a big game for both teams and for this series overall. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Rangers prediction and pick.

Rays-Rangers Projected Starters

Taj Bradley vs. Jacob DeGrom

Taj Bradley (1-0) with a 3.00 ERA and a 0.83 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed two runs on five hits with zero walks and seven strikeouts through six innings.

Away Splits:

Jacob DeGrom (0-0) with a 0.00 ERA and a 0.80 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed zero runs on two hits with two walks and six strikeouts through five innings.

Home Splits: (0-0) 0.00 ERA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Rangers Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-142)

Moneyline: +152

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+118)

Moneyline: -180

Over: 7.5 (-122)

Under: 7.5 (+100)

How to Watch Rays vs. Rangers

Time: 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT

TV: Victory+/Rangers Sports Network/FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rays were inconsistent last season, with an 80-82 record, and then they have a 4-2 record so far. The Rays' offense struggled last season, but they have started this year red-hot. The pitching has only improved after finishing last season in the top 10; they are a top-three pitching staff to start this year. Yandy Diaz, Brandon Lowe, Junior Caminero, Jonny DeLuca, Jake Mangum, Taylor Walls, and Kameron Misner. On the mound, Ryan Pepiot, Taj Bradley, Shane Baz, and Zack Littell make up a great pitching staff for this season. The Rays have a lot to like this season, and they have the talent to make some noise on their way to the postseason later this season.

The Rays are starting Bradley on the mound. He has a 1-0 record, a 3.00 ERA, and a 0.83 WHIP. In his lone start this season, he allowed two runs on five hits with zero walks and seven strikeouts through six innings in a Rays 6-4 win over the Rockies. Bradley is a great pitcher who can take advantage of a Rangers offense with a lot of potential but has started this season slowly. This is the biggest X-factor in this game.

The offense for the Rays has gotten red-hot to start the year. They are seventh in team-batting average at .269 after finishing with a .230 last season. Caminero, Lowe, and Magnum lead the team in most batting categories. Caminero leads in batting average at .318 and in OBP at .348. Lowe is also the home run leader with two and RBI at six. Finally, Magnum leads the team in total hits with eight. The Rays have a great offense and should be able to score, but DeGrom is back and can ultimately slow down Tampa Bay.

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rangers were inconsistent last season after winning the previous World Series, finishing with a 78-84 record. They have a fast start again, with a 5-2 record. Their hitting took a nosedive last season, while their pitching was also bad most of the year, with both finishing near the bottom of the league.

The offense has not improved much and is off to a slow start. Their pitching has opened the year playing great. This offense is led by sluggers Adolis Garcia, Marcus Semien, Jake Burger, Josh Jung, Wyatt Langford, and Corey Seager. Overall, this offense is loaded with talent but needs to play better. Nathan Eovaldi is a great pitcher, but Tyler Mahle and Jacob DeGrom also provide massive backup. The Rangers should be better than last year and are a contender.

The Rangers are starting DeGrom on the mound, and he had a 0-0 record, a 0.00 ERA, and a 0.80 WHIP. In his lone start this season, he allowed zero runs on two hits with two walks and six strikeouts in a Rangers 3-2 win over the Red Sox. DeGrom has a history of playing exceptionally well but has been injured. This is a giant matchup between the two units leading into this game.

The Rangers' offense was massively disappointing last season. They were 21st in team batting average at .238 and 25th this season with a .192. Langford and Garcia lead the team in the most crucial batting categories. Langford leads in batting average with .269, OBP at .321, and total hits with seven. Garcia leads the team with two home runs and four RBI. This offense has started slowly, and a matchup against Bradley is not the best antidote.

Final Rays-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The Rays are the better team overall. The Rangers' offense has been hard to trust in the early part of the season, and that's why the Rays cover and potentially win outright. The Rays cover and win in Dallas against the Rangers.

Final Rays-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Tampa Bay Rays +1.5 (-142)