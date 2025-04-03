ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Rockies make the trip to Philadelphia to face the Phillies! These two teams are headed in opposite directions this season. The Rockies have been struggling and are not projected to do much else, while the Phillies are seen as a contender. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Phillies prediction and pick.

Rockies-Phillies Projected Starters

Antonio Senzatela vs. Taijuan Walker

Antonio Senzatela (0-0) with a 0.00 ERA and a 2.54 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched 4.1 innings and gave up zero runs on nine hits with two walks and zero strikeouts.

Away Splits: 0-0 (0.00 ERA)

Taijuan Walker (3-7) with a 7.10 ERA and a 1.72 WHIP

Last Start:

Home Splits: 1-3 (6.14 ERA)

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Phillies Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +172

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (-113)

Moneyline: -205

Over: 10 (-108)

Under: 10 (-112)

How to Watch Rockies vs. Phillies

Time: 1:05 pm ET/10:05 am PT

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockies were one of the worst teams in the MLB last season, finishing with a 61-101 record, and they have not started this season much better, having a 1-3 record. Their offense has struggled and been below average last season and into this season. Their pitching was the worst unit in the MLB last season and has not been much better this season. Brenton Doyle, Hunter Goodman, Ezequiel Tovar, Ryan McMahon, Michael Toglia, and Jordan Beck have stood out on this subpar offense. Kyle Freeland, German Marquez, and Ryan Feltner stand out on the mound so far on this improved unit. The Rockies seem better than last year, but that's not a high bar to clear, and the season is still young.

The Rockies are starting Antonio Senzatela on the mound. He has a 0-0 record, a 0.00 ERA, and a 2.54 WHIP. In his first start this season, he allowed zero runs on nine hits with two walks and zero strikeouts in a 2-1 Rockies win against the Rays. He had an inconsistent start, but it led to a win. This is an entirely different matchup against the Phillies and how much firepower they have behind the plate.

The Rockies' offense has also struggled. They are 20th in team batting average at .211 after finishing last season with a .242 average. Hunter Goodman, Mickey Moniak, Kyle Farmer, and Brenton Doyle lead the offense. Doyle leads the team in OBP at .333 and has five total hits. Goodman leads the team in batting average at .312, Moniak leads in home runs with one, and Farmer leads the team in RBI with two. This offense has not been all that impressive, but the matchup against Walker is favorable based on how he played last season. This season might be different, but it still favors him.

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Phillies were one of the best teams in the MLB last season, finishing with a 95-67 record, and then they have gone 3-1 to start the year. The offense was a top-five unit last season, and this year has started just as well. The pitching has also been solid this season after having a good season last year. On offense, there are sluggers on the team. Alec Bohm, Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Bryson Stott, Nick Castellanos, Brandon Marsh, and J.T. Realmuto make up a loaded offense. The pitching of Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sanchez, and Jesus Luzardo also make up an excellent pitching trio for the Phillies. Philadelphia is on a redemption tour this season, and they have a loaded roster to try and get back to the mountaintop in the playoffs.

The Phillies are starting Taijuan Walker on the mound, where he had a 3-7 record, a 7.10 ERA, and a 1.72 WHIP. Last season, he allowed 68 runs on 107 hits with 37 walks and 58 strikeouts through 83.2 innings. Walker is a solid, at best, pitcher, but this is an intriguing matchup because the Rockies don't have much to be impressed about on offense. This matchup is an X-factor in this game.

The Phillies' offense was one of the best in the MLB last season, and they have started red-hot this season. They have a .289 batting average through four games after finishing with a .257 average last season. Max Kepler and Kyle Schwarber are the two most prominent leaders in the batting category for the team. Kepler leads in batting average at .364 and in OBP at .500. Then, Schwarber leads in home runs with three, in RBI at six, and in hits with six. This offense should play well against Senzatela because they have many different weapons to take advantage of.

Final Rockies-Phillies Prediction & Pick

The Phillies are the better team, and they should win and cover in this game against the Rockies. Colorado is improved, but it can't match its firepower. The Phillies win and cover easily.

Final Rockies-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Phillies -1.5 (-113)