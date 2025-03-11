ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Seton Hall-Villanova prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Seton Hall-Villanova.

The Villanova Wildcats and head coach Kyle Neptune have one last chance to save their season. Villanova is generally seen as a team which is out of the running for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats need to run the table this week and win the Big East Tournament to get the automatic bid for the Big Dance. Kyle Neptune is about to miss the NCAAs for a third straight season at Villanova. If he can't pull a rabbit out of the hat and win the Big East Tournament, the odds are that he will be gone, replaced by another coach in the coming weeks. Villanova was a rock-star program a few years ago. Elite coach Jay Wright won two national championships and then made the 2022 Final Four. VU had its engines roaring at full strength. Seeing the dramatic collapse of this program in just a few seasons — going from elite status to nobody-level irrelevance, has been jarring for this school. One would have to think Kyle Neptune will be fired if he falls short this week in New York. That is the big plot point attached to this game against Seton Hall.

Here are the Seton Hall-Villanova College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Big East Tournament Odds: Seton Hall-Villanova Odds

Seton Hall: +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +450

Villanova: -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -630

Over: 126.5 (-110)

Under: 126.5 (-110)

How to Watch Seton Hall vs Villanova

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Related News Article continues below

TV: Peacock

Why Seton Hall Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Pirates covered the spread against Villanova a few weeks ago when these teams met. Villanova was an 8.5-point favorite, and Seton Hall lost by only five points. SHU held Villanova to 59 points. The Pirates' defense bothered and successfully contained the Wildcats, including Big East Player of the Year Eric Dixon. Seton Hall head coach Shaheen Holloway insists on tough defense, and he gets that from his team. Seton Hall can muck this game up long enough to hold down Villanova's offense and keep the game close enough to cover the spread. Seton Hall knows its season is on the line. Losing this game means the season is over. SHU should be able to at least drag this game into the final minutes with the outcome in doubt. That should be enough to cover a 10.5-point spread. Seton Hall led that late-February game against Villanova by 16 points in the first half. This is a team which can bother Nova and make sure the Wildcats do not run away with the game on the scoreboard.

Why Villanova Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Wildcats did struggle for a period of time against Seton Hall two weeks ago, but then their defense came alive in the second half. Seton Hall scored just two points in 13 minutes against VU's defense. Knowing that Villanova can really clamp down against Seton Hall, you should trust Villanova's defense in this game and rely on VU to win big even if the Wildcats' offense is not special. You could anticipate a final score of 60-45 or 63-51. Something like that would still have Villanova covering the spread.

Final Seton Hall-Villanova Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Seton Hall, but we don't trust bad teams in pregame bets. Maybe wait until halftime or early in the second half to make a live bet.

Final Seton Hall-Villanova Prediction & Pick: Seton Hall +10.5