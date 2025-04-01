ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Bucks prediction and pick.

The Phoenix Suns face the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, April 1, in a marquee matchup that could lose some luster with Kevin Durant likely sidelined due to an ankle injury. The Suns will lean heavily on Devin Booker (28.2 PPG) and Bradley Beal to carry the offensive load against a Bucks team that boasts one of the league’s top defenses. Milwaukee, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.9 PPG, 11.2 RPG), has been dominant at home with a 23-14 record at Fiserv Forum. Without Durant, Phoenix may struggle to match Milwaukee’s physicality and depth, giving the Bucks the edge in this potential playoff preview.

Here are the Suns-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Suns-Bucks Odds

Phoenix Suns: +7 (-112)

Moneyline: +220

Milwaukee Bucks: -7 (-108)

Moneyline: –

Over: 224.5 (-110)

Under: 224.5 (-110)

How To Watch Suns vs. Bucks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: TNT, NBA League Pass

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

Despite Kevin Durant’s likely absence due to an ankle injury, the Phoenix Suns have a strong chance to win or cover the spread against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. The Suns will rely on Devin Booker (28.2 PPG) and Bradley Beal (23.1 PPG) to carry the offensive load, and both are capable of rising to the occasion in Durant’s absence. Booker, in particular, thrives in high-pressure situations and could exploit Milwaukee’s perimeter defense, which has been inconsistent at times this season, especially with the absence of Damian Lillard. Beal’s ability to create his own shot and facilitate for others adds another dimension to Phoenix’s offense, keeping them competitive even without their superstar forward.

Phoenix’s supporting cast will also play a critical role. Jusuf Nurkić provides a physical presence in the paint and can help neutralize some of Milwaukee’s interior dominance led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. Additionally, role players like Eric Gordon and Grayson Allen bring valuable shooting and veteran experience, giving Phoenix enough firepower to stay within striking distance. The Bucks are undoubtedly formidable, especially at home, but they’ve shown occasional lapses in transition defense—an area where Booker and Beal excel. If Phoenix can control the tempo and limit turnovers, they have enough talent and depth to cover the spread or even pull off an upset. Look for a competitive game as the Suns aim to prove they can contend even without Durant on the floor.

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Milwaukee Bucks are well-positioned to win and cover the spread against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, especially with Kevin Durant sidelined due to an ankle injury. The Bucks have been dominant at home this season, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 30.9 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game. Giannis’ ability to dominate in transition and attack the paint will be a significant challenge for the Suns, who lack a true defensive anchor capable of consistently slowing him down. Additionally, Milwaukee’s supporting cast, including Kyle Kuzma, provides a balanced offensive attack that can exploit Phoenix’s weakened defensive rotations without Durant.

Defensively, the Bucks are one of the league’s best units, ranking top five in defensive efficiency. Brook Lopez’s rim protection and Kyle Kuzma's elite perimeter defense give Milwaukee the tools to contain Phoenix’s remaining stars, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. Without Durant to stretch the floor and create mismatches, the Suns will likely struggle to generate consistent offense against Milwaukee’s disciplined defense. With home-court advantage and superior depth on both ends of the floor, expect Milwaukee to control the tempo and pull away in the second half for a convincing victory. The Bucks should comfortably win and cover the spread against a shorthanded Suns team.

Final Suns-Bucks Prediction & Pick

The Milwaukee Bucks are favored to win and cover the spread against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, April 1, at Fiserv Forum. With Kevin Durant sidelined due to an ankle injury, the Suns will rely heavily on Devin Booker (28.2 PPG) and Bradley Beal to generate offense. However, Milwaukee’s elite defense, anchored by Brook Lopez and Kyle Kuzma, is well-equipped to contain Phoenix’s remaining stars. Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.9 PPG, 11.2 RPG) is expected to dominate in transition and the paint, while Kuzma provides additional scoring firepower for the Bucks.

The Suns may struggle to match Milwaukee’s depth and physicality without Durant’s presence on both ends of the floor. The Bucks have been dominant at home this season, making them difficult to beat in this matchup. Expect Milwaukee to control the tempo and pull away late for a comfortable win that covers the spread.

Final Suns-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks -7 (-108), Under 224.5 (-110)