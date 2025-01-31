ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Houston looks to stay atop the Big 12 as they host Texas Tech. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Texas Tech-Houston prediction and pick.

Texas Tech comes into the game at 16-4 this year, and 7-2 in Big 12 play. That places them in a tie for third in the Big 12 this year. They opened the year 9-2 with losses to St. Joesphs and Texas A&M. After falling to UCF, they would have won seven of eight games, with the only loss being to Iowa State. In their last game, they faced TCU. It was a tight first half, with Texas Tech leading by just three, but they would take control late in the game. They finished the game on a 9-2 run to win 71-57.

Meanwhile, Houston is 17-3 while going 9-0 in Big 12 play, sitting on top of the conference. They would open up the year with a win before falling to Auburn. After two more wins, they lost to Alabama and then would lose two games later to San Diego State. Since then they have won 13 straight, including a Houston win over Kansas. In their last game, they faced West Virginia. Houston would have a 20-point lead at the end of the first half and would go on to win the game 63-49.

Here are the Texas Tech-Houston College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Texas Tech-Houston Odds

Texas Tech: +8.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +340

Houston: -8.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -450

Over: 128.5 (-110)

Under: 128.5 (-110)

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Houston

Time: 6:00 PM ET/ 3:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Why Texas Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas Tech is ranked 11th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 12th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 31st in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Texas Tech has been solid on defense this year. They are 23rd in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 45th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, they are 31st in the nation in opponent assists per game while sitting 15th in opponent rebounds per game.

JT Toppin leads the way for Texas Tech. He leads the team in both points and rebounds this year. Toppin has 16.4 points per game with 8.9 rebounds. He also has an assist and 1.2 blocks per game. Toppin is joined in the frontcourt by Darrion Williams. Williams has 14.7 points per game with 5.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

In the backcourt, Chance McMillan leads the way. McMillan is scoring 15 points per game while also adding 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Elijah Hawkins. Hawkins leads the team in assists and steals this year. He comes in with 6.1 assists per game with 1.8 steals per game. Further, he is scoring 8.9 points per game while adding 2.6 rebounds per game this year.

Why Houston Will Cover The Spread/Win

Houston is ranked first in KenPom's rankings this year. They are eighth in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting first in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Houston is number one in the nation in opponent points per game this year. Further, they are second in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. They limit opponent shots very well, sitting eighth in the nation in opponent field goal attempts per game this year.

LJ Cryer leads the way this year for Houston. He comes into the game with 13.7 points per game, while also adding 1.8 rebounds and two assists per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Emanuel Sharp. Sharp is scoring 12.9 points per game while adding three rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.3 steals per game this year. Finally, Milos Uzan leads the team in assists. He has 4.9 assists per game with 9.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game.

In the frontcourt, J'Wan Roberts leads the way. He leads the team in rebounding with 6.6 rebounds per game. He also is scoring 10.9 points per game while adding 1.6 assists, and one steal per game.

Final Texas Tech-Houston Prediction & Pick

With both teams being great on defense this year, shooting efficiency will be key in this game. Houston is 108th in points per game while sitting 127th in shooting efficiency this year. Meanwhile, Texas Tech is 26th in the nation in points per game, while sitting tenth in shooting efficiency this year. Meanwhile, both teams are. solid on the offensive glass this year. Texas Tech is 38th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage while Houston is seventh. Finally, Texas Tech finishes games strong. They are 47th in the nation in second-half points per game, while Houston is 243rd. Take Texas Tech in this one.

