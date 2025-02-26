ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Texas-Arkansas prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Texas-Arkansas.

There are lots of interesting conference games in college basketball on Wednesday. This game is definitely one of the choice attractions on the schedule.

Texas really stepped in the muck this past Saturday. The Longhorns were in great shape for an NCAA Tournament bid. All they had to do to remain safe for a spot in March Madness was to avoid a bad loss against South Carolina. The Gamecocks had not yet won a single SEC game this year. Texas needed to avoid becoming South Carolina's first (and to this point, only) SEC victim. The Longhorns couldn't clear that low bar. Not only did they lose, they got blown out in a game which was never particularly close. Texas lost several spots on the overall seed list. What was a very strong bubble position is now a lot less certain. Texas is still probably on the good side of the bubble, but now each additional loss will add to the Longhorns' uncertainty. Texas will need to grab a few more quality wins to solidify its position, and if the losses accumulate, Texas will be sweating profusely when it goes to the SEC Tournament in a few weeks.

Why Texas Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Longhorns embarrassed themselves with their no-show against South Carolina. You can be sure that every Texas player will be hugely motivated to wipe away that ugly memory with a strong performance and a victory in this game against Arkansas. Texas knows it needs to win this game if it wants to feel safe for NCAA Tournament inclusion. That should be motivation enough against an Arkansas team which is squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble in its own right. Texas knows that losing to Arkansas increases the Razorbacks' odds of making the NCAA Tournament. That possibility — Arkansas getting in — means Texas could be bumped out. Arkansas' fortune could come at Texas's expense. The Longhorns know they need to rise up and win here so that their rival won't be able to push them out of the field. Texas might not even win, but with the spread at 5.5 points, the Longhorns can at least stay close enough to cover.

Why Arkansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Razorbacks are playing better basketball than Texas is right now. Arkansas really took off after John Calipari went into Lexington and beat Kentucky. Since that game, Arkansas has become a different and much better team than it was in most of January. February has marked an Arkansas resurgence, with the Hogs scoring a huge win over Missouri this past Saturday. Playing at home and being in a groove, Arkansas should be able to dictate the way this game is played against a Texas side which just slipped on a banana peel in its awful loss to South Carolina. Arkansas is better. Arkansas is playing better. Arkansas is at home. Don't overcomplicate this.

Final Texas-Arkansas Prediction & Pick

We are leaning to Arkansas, but we also think Texas is going to be very motivated after its embarrassing display against South Carolina. Maybe wait 15 to 20 minutes to make a live bet here. You might even want to wait until midway through the second half.

Final Texas-Arkansas Prediction & Pick: Arkansas -5.5