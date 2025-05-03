ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Angels prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Tigers-Angels.

The Los Angeles Angels are trying to survive. They were in first place in the American League West two weeks into the season, but then they cratered. They started 9-5 through their first 14 games but then went 3-14 in their next 17 games, losing seven in a row. They are now several games under .500 and have quickly gone from being a team capable of winning 85 games to a team which will struggle to win 80. They have to stop the bleeding and reorient their season before it spins out of control.

Tigers-Angels Projected Starters

Jack Flaherty vs Kyle Hendricks

Jack Flaherty (1-3) has a 3.34 ERA entering his first start in the month of May. He has a 1-3 record in four decisions because the Tigers have not given him run support. Detroit has a good offense and has been playing well on a consistent basis. Flaherty has been the uniquely and improbably unlucky pitcher in the Tigers' starting rotation. The good offense shows up for everyone except him. Flaherty has lost two separate games in which the Tigers got shut out. He endured three consecutive games in which Detroit scored three runs or fewer. Flaherty just needs to continue to do his job, trusting that his teammates will begin to score for him.

Last Start: April 28 vs Houston Astros — 5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 HR, 2 BB, 4 K

Road Splits: 3 starts 15 1/3 IP, 14 H, 9 R, 4 HR, 6 BB, 13 K

Kyle Hendricks (0-3) had a 6.65 ERA in the first five weeks of the season. He requires pinpoint control to be effective, since he doesn't throw hard. You will note that in his last start against the Twins, he walked five hitters in three innings. He cannot survive a lack of control. He will pay the price against any team when he walks a lot of hitters. The point of emphasis could not be any clearer for him entering this start against the talented Tigers.

Last Start: April 25 at Minnesota Twins — 3 IP, 3 H, 7 R, 1 HR, 5 BB, 3 K

Home Splits: 1 start, 5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 1 K

Here are the Tigers-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Angels Odds

Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -180

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +152

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How to Watch Tigers vs Angels

Time: 9:38 p.m. ET/6:38 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Detroit (Tigers) | FanDuel Sports Network West (Angels) | MLB Network (National)

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers are good, the Angels are bad. Jack Flaherty is a lot better than Kyle Hendricks. We do not need to spend a lot of time on this one.

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Angels have been absolutely atrocious for two and a half weeks, which seems like a reason to pick against them, but we know that in baseball, bad teams eventually play good games and have good series or good weekends. The Angels, basically, are due for a good game, given that it's hard to be worse than they have been since mid-April. Detroit, meanwhile, is bound to have a bad game after being so great in the first five weeks of the 2025 MLB campaign. Some regression to the mean is in order for both sides in this game.

Final Tigers-Angels Prediction & Pick

The Tigers are a really good, well-rounded team. The Angels are terrible. Mike Trout is hurt. Detroit has pounded LA pitching in the final two innings of each of the first two games of this series. Flaherty-Kendricks is a mismatch. Take Detroit.

Final Tigers-Angels Prediction & Pick: Tigers -1.5