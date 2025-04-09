ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-Royals prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Twins-Royals.

The Minnesota Twins are in real trouble right now. They have not only lost the first two games of this series against the Royals; they are 3-8 through 11 games and look absolutely terrible. The Twins have scored 38 runs in three games, an average of under four runs per game. Moreover, the Twins have scored 21 of those 38 runs in three games, meaning that in their other eight games, they have scored a total of only 17 runs. They roughed up the White Sox twice and the Astros once. Otherwise, they have been shut down and have been very impotent on offense. If this team doesn't get going, and if guys don't get out of a collective funk, this could snowball. The Detroit Tigers are good. The Cleveland Guardians are good. The Kansas City Royals are good. The Twins have more competition in the AL Central than in previous seasons. They can't rely on this division to be weak enough to keep them afloat. They have a battle on their hands, and if they are five games below .500 in early May, they might fall 10 games behind the division leaders, and they might not be able to recover. They need to right the ship immediately, and that begins with this very crucial game against Kansas City.

Twins-Royals Projected Starters

Joe Ryan vs. Seth Lugo

Joe Ryan (0-1) was very ordinary against the Astros in his last start. Ordinary is what the Twins have generally been through their first 11 games, and that might actually be too generous a description. The Twins have done nothing to stand out in a good way. Joe Ryan, who has high-end potential as a starting pitcher, needs to give this team an elite outing and do whatever he can get get a win. Minnesota urgently needs this game. Ryan needs to stand tall on the mound in this moment of truth.

Last Start: April 3 vs Houston Astros — 5 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 HR, 0 BB, 6 K

Seth Lugo (1-0) gave Kansas City a very good performance this past Friday against a talented Baltimore Oriole batting order. If that is the standard Lugo will establish on a consistent basis in 2025, the Royals will be very happy. Going six innings gives Kansas City the length it needs to manage the bullpen. Lugo limited walks and forced the Orioles to put the ball in play. He stayed away from the home run, too. That will play.

Last Start: April 4 vs Baltimore Orioles — 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 2 K

Here are the Twins-Royals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Royals Odds

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: -112

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-182)

Moneyline: -104

Over: 7.5 (-122)

Under: 7.5 (+100)

How to Watch Twins vs Royals

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET/4:40 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network North (Twins) | FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City (Royals)

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Twins just lost two straight. They really, really need to win this game. Are they going to lose three straight to a division rival? The odds suggest they won't. There's a reason the Twins are priced as the moneyline favorite even though they are 3-8 and are clearly a worse team than Kansas City. That's not by accident.

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Twins have been awful. They can't hit and their pitching has not been able to compensate. The Royals have a better offense. They have Bobby Witt Jr. The Twins do not. KC is a far better team, playing at home. Don't overcomplicate this one.

Final Twins-Royals Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to the Twins, but they aren't good right now. Wait for a live play on this one.

Final Twins-Royals Prediction & Pick: Twins moneyline