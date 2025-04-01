ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-White Sox prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Twins-White Sox.

The Minnesota Twins are in real trouble. It's not just that they are winless in their first four games of the season. It's a lot worse than that. They are getting blown out. They look absolutely terrible. They are not getting anything from their roster. The pitching and hitting are both substandard. One could say it's only the first week of the season, but the Twins have a lot of talent and look nothing like a contending team. With the Kansas City Royals, Cleveland Guardians, and Detroit Tigers all contending in the American League Central, the Twins can't afford to continue to struggle like this for much longer. If Minnesota remains this bad for another two weeks or so, the Twins might enter the middle of April with a 5-15 record, and it might become too difficult to overcome three contending teams in their division. Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli needs to get a good response out of his team this weeks to stem the tide and minimize damage. If this team does not respond to him soon, he could be in real trouble.

Getting hammered on Monday by the Chicago White Sox was an ominous development for the Twins. Let's see how they respond on Tuesday in what rates as a fairly urgent moment for the first week of a long baseball season.

Twins-White Sox Projected Starters

Simeon Woods Richardson vs. Shane Smith

Simeon Woods Richardson (0-0) takes the mound with his team urgently needing a strong start. Twins pitching has been shredded in the past two games. The bullpen is being asked to throw a lot of innings. Woods Richardson needs to give the bullpen a rest, stabilize the rotation, and win a game. There's a lot riding on his first start of the young season. A back-end rotation starter isn't supposed to carry the staff, but in this game, the Twins need their back-end guy to pitch like a front-end workhorse.

Shane Smith (0-0) is a new starter for the White Sox this season. Chicago got six no-hit innings from veteran Martin Perez on Monday in the blowout win over the Twins. Now the White Sox turn to a much less established starter in the second game of this series. Smith could give the White Sox an element of upside they hope will enable this team to make a significant turnaround from the 2024 disaster which became the talk of Major League Baseball for all the wrong reasons.

Here are the Twins-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-White Sox Odds

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -180

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +152

Over: 7.5 (-104)

Under: 7.5 (-118)

How to Watch Twins vs White Sox

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET/4:40 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network North (Twins) | NBC Sports Chicago (White Sox)

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Twins cannot be any worse than this. They cannot continue to be this bad. Over the course of 162 games, Minnesota is bound to turn things around and play better. Shane Smith is not a proven MLB starter. The Twins should be able to hit him hard and get a multi-run win. The Twins are not going to get swept by the White Sox. After a humiliating Monday loss, the odds would suggest Minnesota will produce an emphatic win here.

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The White Sox were awful in 2024, but they do not look terrible so far in 2025. They are 2-2 through four games, and they are getting consistently good pitching. Their two losses were 1-0 and 3-2. They have not allowed more than three runs in any of their first four games. They are facing a Minnesota team which has been atrocious. It is objectively true that Chicago is playing better than Minnesota right now, so that's a perfectly good reason to roll with the White Sox, especially with the plus-1.5-run spread.

Take the Twins. Surely they're going to start hitting — and playing well — at some point.

Final Twins-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Twins -1.5