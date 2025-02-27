ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a UC San Diego-Northridge prediction and pick. Find out how to watch UC San Diego-Northridge.

Of all the college basketball games on Thursday, this is one of the better ones. It's a game with implications for the Big West regular-season championship chase. UC San Diego leads the conference heading into the final two weeks of play. The Tritons are 14-2, one game ahead of 13-3 UC Irvine. Northridge is right there in third place at 12-4, so the Matadors know — as they host UCSD — that if they are to have any chance of sharing the league championship and getting a No. 1 seed in the upcoming Big West Tournament, they absolutely must win this game. It's not even a question or a debate. The Matadors have to get it done. Northridge is playing the most important game of its season to date, and it will be fascinating to see if, on Northridge's home floor, UC San Diego can answer one more challenge.

Why UC San Diego Will Cover The Spread/Win

Eric Olen has been one of the breakout star coaches of the 2025 college basketball season at UC San Diego. He has led the Tritons on a steady upward journey and has his team in position to win a conference championship at the Division I level. Yes, the NCAA Tournament (winning the Big West Tournament) is the number one goal for this team, but winning a Big West championship would be a remarkable and memorable achievement for every player and coach in the UCSD locker room to savor. The championship implications attached to this game should give UC San Diego all the ammunition and motivation it needs to play well and deliver a winning performance.

UC San Diego has the better roster than Northridge. It has the better coach. Those two big advantages will offset the reality of going on the road to face Northridge. The Tritons are in first place in the Big West because they have won a lot of road games. This is not going to get in their way.

Why Northridge Will Cover The Spread/Win

This is it. This is the game Northridge players and coaches have circled in red ink for a long time. While the Matadors are two games behind UCSD — as opposed to one — and therefore cannot tie the Tritons in the standings with a win, this is still a game Northridge has to win if it is going to have any chance of winning or sharing a conference championship. Beyond trying to win a title, Northridge simply wants to beat one of the top teams in its league and gain great preparation for the Big West Tournament in a few weeks.

Also consider the point that UCSD might try to experiment a little so that it has a better chance of winning the Big West Tournament. Northridge might chase the win here more urgently than UC San Diego does.

Final UC San Diego-Northridge Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to UC San Diego, but this game feels very fragile in both directions. Pass.

Final UC San Diego-Northridge Prediction & Pick: UC San Diego -6.5