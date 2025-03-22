ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

This is what the NCAA Tournament is all about. It's a second-round game between a hot No. 1 seed being picked to win it all in a lot of brackets, versus the two-time defending national champions, who are clearly not at the height of their powers but have the chance to pull off a huge upset in March Madness. It's Florida versus UConn, the hot team against the defending champions in a single-elimination tournament. Florida is the better team, but UConn just has to be better for 40 minutes on one afternoon in Raleigh.

UConn has struggled to come together this season under coach Dan Hurley. Obviously, the Huskies lost a ton of elite talent from last year's national championship roster. However, some of the portal additions in the offseason didn't pan out as expected. Hurley will need better portal prospects in the coming offseason to lift UConn back to the expected national championship standard in New England. It's clear UConn doesn't have the same thoroughbred-quality talent.

The real question in this game is if UConn can drag Florida into the mud, make the game ugly, and take away Florida's 3-point shooting. If the Gators get hot on the perimeter, no one will beat them in this tournament. If they don't make shots, they could be in trouble. We just saw St John's exit the Big Dance because of terrible shooting. The Johnnies played good defense and rebounded well, but they simply couldn't put the ball in the basket. UConn needs to make this game similarly frustrating for Florida, but do the Huskies have the horses to pull it off? We will see.

Why UConn Will Cover The Spread/Win

UConn has Tarris Reed, a bruising frontcourt player who has been exceptionally strong over the past month and a half. If Reed plays his best game, the Florida frontcourt could get in foul trouble and might not be effective on the glass. If Florida is not hitting 3-point shots and UConn can hold its own on the defensive backboard, the Huskies can make this an ugly, low-scoring game in which Florida never feels comfortable and the Huskies can ultimately cover the spread.

On a larger overall level, do you think the two-time defending national champions are going to relinquish their crown easily? One would think this team is going to go down with a fight, even if it can't pull off the win. Dan Hurley is going to coach the heck out of his players. Their defensive effort will be elite, and that will enable them to cover a spread which, at 9.5, is kinda large given how competitive UConn can be.

Why Florida Will Cover The Spread/Win

If Florida hits 3s, it will win by 20. The Gators have size and length inside which can handle UConn on the glass and in the paint. As long as at least one perimeter player for Florida plays at a very high level, the Gators will have more weaponry in the backcourt, and that will separate them from UConn over the course of 40 minutes by a large margin. Florida has more ways to win than UConn does, and Florida has better players than UConn, especially in the backcourt. That will eventually show up in this game.

Final UConn-Florida Prediction & Pick

We don't like the spread from either side. This is an excellent example of a live-play game. If the live spread shifts significantly to one side early, you can grab a much better number. That's how to look at this one.

Final UConn-Florida Prediction & Pick: UConn +9.5