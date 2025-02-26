ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Utah State Boise State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Utah State Boise State.

Several weeks ago, we previewed a Boise State basketball game against Nevada — not the recent game BSU won on the road in Reno this past Saturday, but a home game in late January. In that betting preview, we wrote that “The Boise State Broncos are struggling right now. They have lost three of their last four games and are nowhere to be found in the top four of the Mountain West Conference standings. Boise State was supposed to be a conference title contender but has fallen well short of that standard. Boise State was able to get a lot of good work done in nonconference play. BSU defeated Clemson, Saint Mary's, and South Dakota State, but if not for those three wins, this overall NCAA Tournament profile would not be nearly as strong. Boise State still has a decent chance of making the NCAA Tournament, but the Broncos will need to start collecting a lot more wins in the Mountain West, and they will need to win at least one or two games against the top tier of the conference.”

Guess what? Boise State finally beat one of the top teams in the conference, New Mexico, and now gets to play the other top team in the conference, Utah State. If Boise State — right near the NCAA Tournament cut line entering this game — can beat the Aggies, the Broncos will be on the good side of the bubble. They won't be a lock to get in, but they will significantly improve their chances. This game is one of the biggest on the slate. You will want to stay up and watch if you consider yourself a college hoops fan (and you don't have an early shift at work on Thursday morning).

Here are the Utah State-Boise State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Utah State-Boise State Odds

Utah State: +3.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +142

Boise State: -3.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -172

Over: 150.5 (-105)

Under: 150.5 (-115)

How to Watch Utah State vs Boise State

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT

TV: FS1

Why Utah State Will Cover The Spread/Win

This game is less about Boise State, more about the Aggies themselves. Utah State has watched New Mexico lose two games in the past week to fall back into a tie for the Mountain West lead. It looked like New Mexico was going to take firm control of the Mountain West race when it beat Utah State a second time and gained a two-game lead in the standings. Now, with the Lobos losing twice, there is a flat-footed tie at the top of the conference with both Utah State and New Mexico at 14-3. Utah State is now in position to play for a share of the conference championship and put pressure on New Mexico to hold serve. If Utah State wins this road game, the Aggies will be in a very good position to split the league title at worst, and if New Mexico slips, the Aggies could win the title outright, something no one was prepared to consider a week and a half ago after getting swept by New Mexico.

Why Boise State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Broncos beat New Mexico. They won at Nevada. They are picking up steam late in the season and can taste that NCAA Tournament bid. They are playing with great hunger, desire and poise, and it all seems to be coming together for this team right now. Boise State has never won an NCAA Tournament game, so the Broncos are driven to get back to the Big Dance and end their 0-for-history bagel in March Madness. You will see BSU play with supreme effort in a season-defining game in front of a roaring and supportive home crowd.

Final Utah State-Boise State Prediction & Pick

Boise State is surging at the right time and is playing for its season at home. It's hard to go against the Broncos here. Take Boise State.

Final Utah State-Boise State Prediction & Pick: Boise State -3.5