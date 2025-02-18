ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The good news for the Boston College Eagles is that this game is at home, as they have been dreadful on the road this season. The Eagles will host the Virginia Tech Hokies in this game, a team they split the season series with last year and have won five of their past six matchups against. It has been a bit of a down year for the Eagles, but they have won seven of 14 games at home compared to their 0-7 record on the road. An interesting part of the series between these teams over that span is that the Eagles have been the underdog in each game but still managed to win five. This year's spread is the lowest it's been over that time. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Virginia Tech-Boston College prediction and pick.

Boston College has lost nine of their last ten games, with their only win coming in a one-point effort over Florida State. It hasn't been great from a record perspective, but at this point, the Eagles are what everyone thinks they are. Boston College is an abysmal team in the ACC who won't come close to contending for the conference championship. However, from a betting perspective, they've covered the spread in four of their past six games.

The last ten games have gone slightly better for Virginia Tech, including a stretch where they've won three of the past five and five of the last ten. The good news for the Hokies is they have been the underdog in each of those games, except one, which came in their last game when they lost to Virginia.

Here are the Virginia Tech-Boston College College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Virginia Tech-Boston College Odds

Virginia Tech: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -125

Boston College: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +105

Over: 142.5 (-110)

Under: 142.5 (-110)

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Boston College

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: ACC Network

Why Virginia Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Boston College's defense has been atrocious this season, and Virginia Tech holds an advantage over them in one significant area. One of Boston College's biggest deficiencies is in their three-point defense, as they are 313th in the nation in three-point efficiency allowed. Boston College doesn't allow many three-pointers, but their opponents hit them when they do. Virginia Tech has been one of the most efficient teams in the country at hitting threes, owning a rate of 36%.

Why Boston College Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Eagles don't take many threes, but they are good at hitting them, with a 36% rate. The Hokies and Eagles are tied as two of the most efficient three-point shooting teams, and Boston College's best chance of keeping up with them in this game is an offensive battle. The Hokies don't have the best defense, and Boston College can exploit it more than they can against other teams.

Final Virginia Tech-Boston College Prediction & Pick

It's difficult to trust either of these teams to win this game. High-scoring games have been one constant for the Eagles over the past ten games, which could continue in this matchup. The Eagles will try to turn this game into an offensive battle. Both teams' three-point ability will help this game hit the total.

Final Virginia Tech-Boston College Prediction & Pick: Over 142.5 (-110)