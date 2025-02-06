ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Golden State Warriors shook up the NBA landscape with a blockbuster deal, acquiring six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat in a multi-team trade. The move instantly boosted their championship odds, jumping from +5000 to +3500, tying them with the Dallas Mavericks as potential contenders.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Warriors landed Butler while sending Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, and a top-10 protected 2025 first-round pick to Miami. Guard Dennis Schroder was shipped to the Utah Jazz, while the Heat acquired forward P.J. Tucker from Utah and guard Josh Richardson from the Detroit Pistons. Golden State also sent Lindy Waters III to Detroit to complete the complex deal.

Butler, 35, will reportedly decline his $52 million player option for next season and sign a two-year, $111 million extension with Golden State, keeping him with the team through 2026-27. His addition gives Stephen Curry and Draymond Green a proven two-way star as they push to reclaim championship glory.

Jimmy Buttler joins the Warriors as they eye for another NBA Championship

“I believe that defense wins championships,” Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. told ESPN's Tim McMahon. “Getting an All-Defensive center and an All-NBA player with a defensive mindset gives us a better chance. We’re built to win now and in the future.”

The trade marks the end of Butler’s turbulent tenure in Miami. The Heat suspended him three times this season, citing conduct detrimental to the team. Most recently, he was sidelined indefinitely after walking out of a team shootaround when he learned he would be coming off the bench. The relationship between Butler and the Heat soured after Miami refused to offer him a contract extension last summer.

The Warriors had initially pursued a reunion with Kevin Durant, but when the Phoenix Suns star declined, they pivoted to Butler. The trade sends a clear message: Golden State is going all-in while still holding onto young prospects Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski, players they were reluctant to part with in previous trade talks.

While Butler’s scoring has dipped to 17.0 points per game this season—his lowest since his third year in the league—he remains an elite defender and clutch performer. His experience leading teams to the NBA Finals twice, including Miami’s 2023 run, brings a championship pedigree the Warriors desperately needed.

Golden State's odds shift reflects renewed optimism. The team moved from +3000 to +2000 to win the Western Conference and from +1800 to +1200 for the Pacific Division crown. For Warriors fans, the real test begins now. With Butler in the mix, Golden State aims to climb from 10th place in the West and re-establish itself as a serious title threat.