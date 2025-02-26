ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The new-look Warriors have won four straight, while the Magic have had issues with consistency this season. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Magic prediction and pick.

The Warriors have looked much better since trading for Jimmy Butler, and have won four straight and currently have a 31-27 record. Steph Curry has been great, and since Jimmy Butler was traded, he has also emerged as an excellent option next to him. This would be a big win for the Warriors to keep moving up the Western Conference standings and out of the play-in spot.

Orlando has been inconsistent on its way to a 29-31 record. The roster has talent, thanks to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, but consistency has been a massive issue, and the offense has been a trainwreck outside of those two. They are finally healthy and can start getting on a roll in this matchup, get a giant win, and shut down the Warriors.

Here are the Warriors-Magic NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Warriors-Magic Odds

Golden State Warriors: -5 (-110)

Moneyline: -215

Orlando Magic: +5 (-110)

Moneyline: +180

Over: 209 (-110)

Under: 209 (-110)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Magic

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area/FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Warriors' offense has been more inconsistent than expected this season, but the addition of Jimmy Butler has improved it. They are 16th in scoring, at 112.8 points per game, 25th in field-goal percentage, at 44.7%, and 14th in three-point percentage, at 36%.

Eight different Warriors are averaging double digits. Curry has still been fantastic, and he is the best scorer and passer on the team. He is averaging 23.3 points and 6.1 assists per game, respectively. The addition of Butler has already changed this offense for the better. He is already the second-leading scorer, averaging 18 points per game.

This will be a big matchup because of how well the Magic play defense. The Warriors have an added dimension of physicality and toughness with the addition of Butler. They should be able to score on the Magic despite their stifling defense.

The Warriors' defense has stayed consistent all year and is better than their offense. They are ninth in points allowed at 111.1 per game, 10th in field-goal percentage defense at 46.1% from the field, and 14th in three-point percentage at 35.8%.

This frontcourt has been inconsistent down low. Kevon Looney and Draymond Green have been solid at best. Looney leads in rebounding, averaging 6.8 per game. Then, Green is the blocks leader, averaging 1.1 per game. Finally, on the perimeter, seven players are averaging at least one steal, proving that their on-ball defense has been a giant strength. Butler is already the steals leader, averaging 1.4 per game.

This defense has been able to carry the Warriors in games, and with the addition of Butler, it only got better. They should have a giant advantage in this game against an Orlando offense that has had many issues this season.

The Magic have had many offensive issues, enough to make them the worst unit in the NBA this season. They are 30th in scoring at 103.9 points per game, 29th in field-goal percentage at 43.8%, and 30th in three-point percentage at 30.4%.

Four different Magic players average more than double digits, with Banchero being the team's best and most consistent scorer, averaging 24.9 points per game. Wagner is then the leader in assists, averaging 4.9 per game. The team also only averages 23 assists per game.

This offense has been a train wreck all season, but talent is on the roster. Orlando can rely on Banchero and Wagner to get this offense going against Golden State. Still, it might get difficult against a defense as good as Golden State's.

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Magic's defense is arguably the best in the NBA. They are first in points allowed at 105.5 per game, 21st in field-goal percentage defense, allowing 47.2%, and 24th in three-point defense, allowing 36.7% from behind the arc.

This frontcourt has been excellent and is a massive strength. Goga Bitadze leads the team on the boards and in blocks, averaging eight rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. Wendell Carter Jr. is second in rebounds, averaging 7.1 rebounds per game. The team's biggest strength is its perimeter defense. Five Magic players average at least one steal, and with Jalen Suggs injured, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Franz Wagner are tied for the team lead in steals with 1.4 per game.

The Magic's defense has had a great year, but this is a difficult matchup against a Warriors team that has been playing great recently. Adding Butler adds a different dimension to this offense and will cause issues for this defense, but the Magic are still better on this side of the court.

Final Warriors-Magic Prediction & Pick

The Warriors have been red-hot since trading for Jimmy Butler. They are also the better team in this game. Curry and Butler should do enough against this defense, but this offense can't keep up. The Warriors win and cover on the road.

Final Warriors-Magic Prediction & Pick: Warriors -5 (-110)