It is an AL Central battle as the Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Guardians. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Guardians prediction and pick.

In game one of the series it was a low-scoring battle. Shane Smith went six innings, giving up two hits and a walk for the White Sox. Meanwhile, Ben Lively went five innings, giving up two hits and three walks. Neither of them would give up a run. Still, in the ninth inning, Mike Clevinger would walk two batters and give up a hit to load the bases. There, Nolan Jones nearly hit a walk-off grand slam. Still, he would draw the walk, scoring the game-winning run for the Guardians.

The White Sox and Guardians play game two of the series on Wednesday.

White Sox-Guardians Projected Starters

Jonathan Cannon vs. Gavin Williams

Jonathan Cannon (0-1) with a 3.12 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP.

Last Start: Cannon went just 3.2 innings, giving up three hits, three walks, and a home run. He would strike out three batters, but also give up three runs, taking the loss to the Tigers.

Away Splits: Cannon is 0-1 on the road with a 7.36 ERA and a .214 opponent batting average.

Gavin Williams (0-0) with a 4.50 ERA and a 1.63 WHIP.

Last Start: Williams went just three innings, giving up five hits, three walks, and one home run. He would strike out five batters, but give up four runs, with two of them being earned. Still, he would take the no-decision as the Guardians beat the Angels 8-6.

Home Splits: Williams has yet to pitch at home this year, but last year he was 0-7 with a 6.55 ERA at home.

Here are the White Sox-Guardians MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Guardians Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +184

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -220

Over: 7.5 (-105)

Under: 7.5 (-115)

How to Watch White Sox vs. Guardians

Time: 4:10 PM ET/ 1:10 PM PT

TV: CHSN+/CLEG

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nick Maton has been batting leadoff for most of the year, with mixed results. He is hitting just .174 but with a .321 on-base percentage. Still, he has two home runs, two RBIs, and two runs scored. Behind Maton is Luis Robert Jr. Robert is hitting .176 with a .275 OBP. He has a double, an RBI, three stolen bases, and three runs scored. Andrew Benintendi rounds out the top of the order. He is hitting .290 with a .333 OBP. He has two home runs, six RBIs, and five runs scored this year.

Miguel Vargas sits in the middle of the order. He is hitting .147 with a .275 OBP. Vargas has two doubles, three RBIS, and three runs scored. Meanwhile, Matt Thaiss has been joining Vargas in the middle of the order for the White Sox. He is hitting .211 but with a .385 OBP. Thaiss has a double, two RBIs, and a run scored. Further, Andrew Vaughn is hitting .147, but with two doubles, a home run, five RBIs, and a run scored.

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

Steven Kwan sits on top of the order for the Guardians. He is hitting .316 this year with a .366 OPB. Kwan has a double, a home run, three RBIs, and eight runs scored. He is joined at the top of the lineup by Jose Ramirez. Ramirez is hitting .310 with a .417 on-base percentage. He has two doubles, four home runs, six RBIs, a stolen base, and five runs scored. Rounding out the top of the order is Carlos Santana. Santana is hitting .289 with a .349 OBP. He has two doubles, a home run, three RBIs, a stolen base, and seven runs scored this year.

In the middle of the order is Lane Thomas. Thomas is hitting just .167 with a .212 OBP, but he has a double, and two RBIs this year. Meanwhile, Kyle Manzardo joins him in the middle of the lineup. Manzardo is hitting .242 with a .341 OBP. He has a double, a triple, three home runs, nine RBIs, and five runs scored.

Final White Sox-Guardians Prediction & Pick

Gavin Williams did not have the best start to the season, giving up plenty of hits and walks. Now he will make his first home start of the year, but he lost all seven home starts last year. Further, the current members of the White Sox have hit well against Williams. They have hit .364 with a .417 OBP and three RBIs. Jonathan Cannon has not been a great pitcher either. Current Guardians have hit .368 against him with a .400 OBP. They have a home run and three RBIs as well. Both teams have struggled at the plate as well, so take the extra runs with the White Sox.

Final White Sox-Guardians Prediction & Pick: White Sox +1.5 (-118)