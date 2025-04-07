ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an AL Central battle as the Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Guardians. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Guardians prediction and pick.

The White Sox come into the game sitting at 2-7 on the year. They won their opening game of the year over the Angels but then would drop two straight. They would then beat the Twins in that series-opening before losing the next two games. Then, the White Sox were swept by the Tigers. With the poor start to the season, trade rumors are already swirling for the White Sox.

Meanwhile, the Guardians are 3-6 on the year. They opened the year winning two of their first three games over the Royals but then would lose three straight games to the Padres. The Guardians would then defeat the Angels in the first game of the series as Jose Ramirez hit three home runs for the Guardians. Still, they would drop their next two games to the Angels.

White Sox-Guardians Projected Starters

Shane Smith vs. Ben Lively

Shane Smith (0-0) with a 3.18 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP.

Last Start: Shane Smith went 5.2 innings, giving up two hits and four walks in his last start. He would strike out three and give up two runs. Still, he would take the no-decision as the White Sox lost to the Twins.

Away Splits: Smith has not pitched on the road in his career in the majors.

Ben Lively (0-1) with a 6.75 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP.

Last Start: Smith went 4.1 innings, giving up seven hits, two walks, and a home run. He would strike out four batters, but give up four runs and take the loss to the San Diego Padres.

Home Splits: Lively has not pitched at home this year, but was 8-3 last year with a 3.70 ERA and a .243 opponent batting average.

How to Watch White Sox vs. Guardians

Time: 4:10 PM ET/ 1:10 PM PT

TV: CHSN+/CLEG

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nick Maton has been batting leadoff for most of the year, with mixed results. He is hitting just .150 but with a .292 on-base percentage. Still, he has two home runs, two RBIs, and two runs scored. Behind Maton is Luis Robert Jr. Robert is hitting .161 with a .250 OBP. He has a double, an RBI, a stolen base, and three runs scored. Andrew Benintendi rounds out the top of the order. He is hitting .290 with a .333 OBP. He has two home runs, six RBIs, and five runs scored this year.

Miguel Vargas sits in the middle of the order. He is hitting .161 with a .297 OBP. Vargas has two doubles, three RBIS, and three runs scored. Meanwhile, Matt Thaiss has been joining Vargas in the middle of the order for the White Sox. He is hitting .250 but with a .409 OBP. Thaiss has a double, two RBIs, and a run scored. Further, Andrew Vaughn is hitting .167, but with two doubles, a home run, five RBIs, and a run scored.

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

Steven Kwan sits on top of the order for the Guardians. He is hitting .256 this year with a .333 OPB. Kwan has a double, a home run, three RBIs, and eight runs scored. He is joined at the top of the line up by Jose Ramirez. Ramirez is hitting .320 with a .438 on-base percentage. He has two doubles, four home runs, six RBIs, a stolen base, and five runs scored. Rounding out the top of the order is Carlos Santana. Santana is hitting .265 with a .333 OBP. He has two doubles, a home run, three RBIs, a stolen base, and six runs scored this year.

In the middle of the order is Lane Thomas. Thomas is hitting just .172 with a .194 OBP, but he has a double, and two RBIs this year. Meanwhile, Kyle Manzardo joins him in the middle of the lineup. Manzardo is hitting .258 with a .324 OBP. He has a double, a triple, three home runs, nine RBIs, and five runs scored. Further, Gabriel Arias has been solid this year. He is hitting .250 with a .333 on-base percentage. He has a double, a home run, two RBIS, and three runs scored this year.

Final White Sox-Guardians Prediction & Pick

The White Sox are not hitting well this year. They are hitting just .222 with a .273 OBP and .344 slugging. Further, they have just 31 RBIs. Meanwhile, the Guardians are hitting .221 with a .300 OBP, and .400 slugging. They have 34 RBIs. While it is a small difference, with Ben Lively on the mound for the Guardians, and the Guardians having the better bullpen, it will be enough.

Final White Sox-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Guardians ML