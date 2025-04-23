ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the final game of an AL Central series as the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Twins prediction and pick.

In game one of the series, Jacob Amaya got the scoring started in the top of the second with a sacrifice fly to give the White Sox the 1-0 lead. Still, Ty France would tie the game in the bottom of the inning, and a White Sox error in the third would make it 2-1. Trevor Larnach hit a two-run home run to make it 4-1 in the bottom of the eighth. The White Sox were threatening in the top of the ninth, but managed just one run, falling to the Twins 4-2.

White Sox-Twins Projected Starters

Shane Smith vs. Chris Paddack

Shane Smith (0-1) with a 2.82 ERA and a 0.94 WHIP.

Last Start: Shane Smith went just 4.2 innings in his last start, giving up four hits, a walk, and a home run. He would strike out htee batters, but give up three runs. Still, he took the no decision as the White Sox lost to the Red Sox in ten innings.

Away Splits: Smith is 0-1 on the road with a 2.53 ERA and a .158 opponent batting average.

Chris Paddack (0-2) with a 7.27 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP

Last Start: Paddack went five innings, giving up three hits, one walk, and one home run. He would strike out six batters and give up one run. Paddack would take the no-decision as the Twins lost to the Braves.

Home Splits: Paddack is 0-1 at home with a 4.00 ERA and a .273 opponent batting average.

Here are the White Sox-Twins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Twins Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-111)

Moneyline: +188

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -225

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch White Sox vs. Twins

Time: 1:10 PM ET/ 10:10 AM PT

TV: CHSN/MNMT, MLB Network

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The White Sox are led by Andrew Vaughn. He is hitting just .145, with a .184 OBP, but he has two doubles, three home runs, ten RBIs, and five runs scored. Meanwhile, Brooks Baldwin is hitting .258 with a .277 OBP. He has two doubles, two home runs, ten RBIs, two stolen bases, and four runs scored. Luis Robert Jr. has been scoring well this year. He has scored ten runs this year, while hitting just .151 with a .267 OBP. He has two doubles, two home runs, six RBIs, and seven stolen bases as well.

Meanwhile, Andrew Benintendi is hitting .241 with a .293 OBP. He has four home runs, eight RBIs, and eight runs scored. Finally, Lenyn Sosa has hit .269 this year with a .296 OBP. He has three doubles, a home run, five RBIs, and six runs scored.

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ty France has led the way for the Twins this year. He is hitting .238 with a .322 OBP. France has three doubles, two home runs, 11 RBIs, and eight runs scored this year. Meanwhile, Harrison Bader is hitting .237 with a .308 OBP. He has a double, three home runs, 12 RBIs, and five runs scored this year. Byron Buxton has scored well this year, scoring 17 times. He is hitting .232 with a .264 OBP. Buxton also has four doubles, a triple, four home runs, ten RBIs, and five stolen bases.

Meanwhile, Trevor Larnach has hit just .200 this year, but with a .307 OBP. He has a double, two home runs, seven RBIs, and 12 runs scored. Finally, Carlos Correa is hitting just .184, but has a .244 OBP. He has six doubles, a home run, five RBIs, and seven runs scored this year.

Final White Sox-Twins Prediction & Pick

Shane Smith has been solid this year for the White Sox. While he has not won a game, and the White Sox have not won a game with him on the mound, he has given up more than two runs just once this year. Still, the run support has not been there in his starts. The White Sox have managed just five runs in games he has started this year. The Twins have also not hit well against Smith. They have hit just .133, with both hits being singles and no runs scored against Smith. Further, Chris Paddack has not been great this year. He has given up three or more runs twice and has not pitched into the sixth innings. Current White Sox have hit .273 against him with three home runs and nine RBIs. That includes both Andrew Benintendi and Andrew Vaughn having a home run and three RBIs. The White Sox should be able to give some run support to Smith in this one and keep it close.

Final White Sox-Twins Prediction & Pick: White Sox +1.5 (-111)