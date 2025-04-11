ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Wild continue their road trip through Canada as they face the Vancouver Canucks. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Wild-Canucks prediction and pick.

The Wild enter Friday night at 43-29-7, which places them in fourth in the Central Division. Still, the Wild could clinch a playoff spot on Friday night. On Friday night, the Wild with face the Calgary Flames.

Meanwhile, the Canucks are 37-29-13 on the year. that places them in fifth in the Pacific Division. The Canucks have been eliminated from playoff contention. In their last game, the Canucks faced the Colorado Avalanche. After a scoreless first period, Jake DeBrusk scored to give the Canucks the lead. Kiefer Sherwood made it 2-0 before Devon Toews scored to make it 2-1. Still, in the third period, Dakota Joshua and Nils Hoglander both scored and the Canucks would win the game 4-1.

Here are the Wild-Canucks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Wild-Canucks Odds

Minnesota Wild: +1.5 (-280)

Moneyline: -110

Vancouver Canucks: -1.5 (+220)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 5.5 (-118)

Under: 5.5 (-104)

How To Watch Wild vs Canucks

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Wild Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Wild have been led by Matt Boldy this year who leads the team in goals, assists, and points. He is currently playing on the second line. Boldy comes into the game with 26 goals and 45 assists, good for 71 total points. He is joined on the line by Joel Eriksson Ek. Eriksson Ek has scored 13 goals and 15 assists.

The top line for the Wild is led by Kirill Kaprizov, who recently returned to the lineup. He has played in just 38 games this year but is still third on the team in points. Kaprizov comes in with 25 goals and 30 assists this year, good for 55 total points. He is joined on the line by Marco Rossi and Mats Zuccarello. Rossi is second on the team in points, coming in with 24 goals and 36 assists this year. Meanwhile, Zuccarello is fourth on the team in points, coming in with 18 goals and 33 assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury is expected to be in goal for the Wild. He is 13-9-1 on the year with a 2.97 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage. He is 2-3-0 in his last five games. Still, he has given up a lot of goals, allowing 22 goals in the last five games.

Why the Canucks Will Cover the Spread/Win

The team leader in points this year is Quinn Hughes, who leads the team in assists and points while playing from the blue line. Hughes comes into the game with 16 goals and 58 assists, good for 74 total points. Meanwhile, Brock Boeser and Jake DeBrusk lead the second line. Boeser is third on the team in points, coming in with 25 goals and 24 assists. DeBrusk is coming into the game with 26 goals and 20 assists this year. That gives him the team lead in goals this year while sitting fourth on the team in points

The top line for the Canucks is led by Pius Suter, Conor Garland, and Nils Hoglander. Suter is fifth on the team in points this year, coming into the game with 24 goals and 21 assists. He is joined on the line by Garland who is second on the team in points. Garland comes in with 19 goals and 30 assists this year. Finally, Hoglander comes in with eight goals and 15 assists this year.

Thatcher Demko is expected to be in goal for the Canucks in this one. He is 10-8-3 on the year with a 2.90 goals-against average and a .889 save percentage. Demko is 3-2-0 in his last five games. He has also given up just 15 goals in the last five games.

Final Wild-Canucks Prediction & Pick

The odds in this NHL game suggest a tight match-up. Still, if Marc-Andre Fleury is in the goal for the Wild, there could be plenty of scoring opportunities for the Canucks. The Canucks have been scoring well. They have scored 18 goals in their last four games, winning three of them. Meanwhile, the Wild will be coming in off back-to-back games. They have not scored as well as of late, but in their only game recently with Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek back in the lineup, they scored eight goals. Thatcher Demko can give up goals in bunches as well. In his last game, he gave up four goals on just 27 shots. Further, he has a game giving up four goals on just 18 shots. With both teams being able to score well, and both teams being suspect on defense at times, this could be a high-scoring game, so take the over.

Final Wild-Canucks Prediction & Pick: Over 5.5 (-118)