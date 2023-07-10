Beyonce's mom, Tina Knowles, suffered from a home invasion. The burglary, which was discovered the morning of Wednesday (July 5), involved stolen property and cash amounting to over $1 million. TMZ reported that the entire safe she kept in her Los Angeles home was stolen.

According to Los Angeles law enforcement, there was a break-in at Beyonce's mom Tina Knowles' Los Angeles-area estate. It was reported to police that there was a safe with over $1 million in cash and jewelry missing. The invasion was discovered Wednesday morning when someone from Knowles' camp visited the home. They were the ones who discovered the missing vault.

Knowles was out of town when the incident occurred thankfully, but it's unclear how the alleged thieves got inside and removed the safe. The Los Angeles Police Department is on the case looking for video and speaking to some of her neighbors. As of now, there aren't any leads.

This news comes after the early April incident which took place outside of Knowles' home. A man was causing a disturbance and damaging her property when he began throwing rocks at her mailbox. The man was reported to the police, and they took him into custody. When law enforcement arrived on scene, however, the suspect immediately ran for it. But a helicopter overhead kept an eye on him, and he was eventually booked.

Law enforcement said the suspect behaving erratically was placed on a 5150 psych hold. There was minor damage to her mailbox, and she declined to press charges or file a report.