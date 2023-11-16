With the Big 12 Championship Game only a few weeks away, the Big 12 and WWE have announced a partnership for the conference title game

Let's just start here: it's actually pretty crazy that this is the first time something like this has happened. It's been nearly 40 years since the WWE (then the WWF) held their first WrestleMania event, which from the get-go was billed as a sports entertainment extravaganza, complete with a crossover with MTV that featured Mr. T, Cyndi Lauper, Muhammad Ali and Liberace. From that point on, WWE has been no stranger to collaborating with other athletes (William Perry, Mike Tyson, Shaquille O'Neal, Rob Gronkowski… even Lawrence Taylor, who got a win over Bam Bam Bigelow in the main event of WrestleMania XI) and pop culture figures (Bob Barker, Mickey Rourke, Snoop Dogg, and Drew Carey, among many, many others), but never have we seen an official partnership between the professional wrestling Goliath and a major NCAA conference. Until now.

The WWE and Big 12 Conference have announced a unique and potentially very exciting partnership around the upcoming Big 12 Championship Game. This pact includes “custom-made WWE title belt for the most outstanding player, presented by a WWE superstar, and events around the game featuring WWE talent. Also, co-branded logos on the field at AT&T Stadium,” according to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.

I have so many thoughts and even more questions.

What WWE superstar is going to present the title belt to the game's most outstanding player? My guess would be Cody Rhodes, the red-hot LA Knight, tortured Chicago Bears fan Seth Rollins, or media savvy WWE veteran The Miz.

I'm assuming the Big 12 logo will be on the championship belt (along with the winning team's logo, perhaps?) but will it be modeled after one of the WWE's current titles? Maybe it's a John Cena spinner belt, circa 2005? Or that sleek, white, early-90's Intercontinental Title?

Could WWE book a match for halftime to take the place of a traditional music act or the Dr. Pepper tuition giveaway? Maybe they'll even take a lesson from AEW and make it a Stadium Stampede match?

Will WWE Hall of Famer and iconic Texan Stone Cold Steve Austin make an appearance in AT&T Stadium, which is where he wrestled his last match a year and a half ago against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38?

Will any matches for next April's WrestleMania XL start their build here?

And of course, what two teams will be playing in the Big 12 Championship? The Texas Longhorns control their own destiny in their final season in the Big 12, but the second spot could end up being Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Iowa State or Kansas State. Personally, I'd love to see Texas and Oklahoma run it back for one final Big 12 clash.