The 2023 NFL trade deadline has come and gone. As always, there were winners and losers. This year's deadline was particularly active, with a slew of players traded within the week leading up to it. Some teams made moves to improve their rosters for the present or future. Meanwhile, others shed bad contracts or simply stood pat. In this article, we'll identify and discuss four winners and four losers at the 2023 NFL trade deadline.

Not too long ago, the NFL trade deadline was rather uneventful, with only a handful of teams making deals and very few high-profile players changing teams. For instance, back in 2015, just one player was traded within a week of the deadline. However, due to various factors, such as the emergence of younger and more proactive general managers, the days leading up to the deadline have become a flurry of activity.

In the previous season, just under 20 players were traded within a week of the deadline, with 13 of them moving on the actual deadline day. This season, a good number of players were once again traded within the final week, with some deals happening just 24 hours before the deadline. Sure, it's wise to reserve judgment on the success or failure of these transactions until we have a substantial sample size. Still, who among us has that much patience?

Here's our quick take on who came out on top and who didn't at the trade deadline.

Winners:

San Francisco 49ers

At the NFL trade deadline, the San Francisco 49ers faced issues with their pass rush in their losses to the Browns, Vikings, and Bengals. Following a tough outing against Joe Burrow, they managed to acquire edge talent Chase Young, who was drafted one spot after Burrow in 2020. Young, the second overall pick, has shown flashes of brilliance when he's been healthy. He's also having a strong season despite Washington's struggling pass defense. Teaming up with his former Ohio State teammate Nick Bosa, he'll thrive as a pass-rush specialist. This is even though his run defense isn't his strong suit. With six sacks to his name, he'll make a significant impact.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles, under the leadership of GM Howie Roseman, didn't make any extravagant moves at the trade deadline. Instead, they made a prudent acquisition ahead of the deadline by adding safety Kevin Byard from the Titans. Byard may be 30 years old and somewhat slower as a coverage defender. However, he remains a force against the run and can create game-changing plays. He's a valuable addition alongside Reed Blankenship, helping shore up the Eagles' defense behind their linebackers.

Josh Dobbs

Josh Dobbs was on the verge of losing his starting quarterback job to Kyler Murray, who was set to return within a week. Dobbs, a 28-year-old journeyman quarterback, was playing with the odds stacked against him. Remember that he wasn't expected to have a career beyond the Cleveland Browns. However, his fortunes changed as he became the latest playmaker in the Minnesota Vikings' passing game. The Vikings hadn't experienced such optimism at the QB position since Case Keenum took over for Sam Bradford six seasons ago. With Kirk Cousins out due to an Achilles injury in Week 8, the Vikings needed a reliable fill-in to support their offensive weapons and playoff aspirations. While it might not be the flashiest move, it's the one that could salvage their season and preserve their top-receiving assets.

Montez Sweat

The Washington Commanders decided to part ways with their defensive ends in a 4-3 defensive scheme. Montez Sweat has been consistently productive. He has amassed more than 8 sacks this season. In exchange for the 27-year-old pass-rushing talent in his prime, the Chicago Bears gave up only a second-round pick. This move presents Sweat with an opportunity to secure a substantial payday from the Bears in anticipation of free agency.

Losers:

Washington Commanders

Under the new ownership, coach Ron Rivera appears to be a defensive-minded coach on thin ice. His inability to address the defensive issues, in tandem with Jack Del Rio, has been a major concern in Washington. This is especially true considering how promising Sam Howell has been under center. While the Commanders received draft picks in exchange for Young and Sweat, they also signaled to their fan base that they were entering a rebuilding phase.

Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals were expected to be more active sellers, beyond just moving a backup QB they no longer needed. They had the opportunity to trade wide receiver Marquise Brown and other veterans to accumulate additional draft picks and expedite the rebuilding process. However, they chose to stand pat at the NFL trade deadline. They only made a move involving Josh Dobbs. This included retaining Kyler Murray as their quarterback. That's despite their 1-7 record and the chance to select Caleb Williams as the top overall pick in 2024. Now he could potentially become their franchise quarterback. Arizona now finds itself in a situation where they are committed to Murray and are hoping he can regain his form following a significant knee injury.

Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons were in dire need of pass-rushing assistance at the NFL trade deadline. Remember that this team suffered a blow when their best and most experienced defensive lineman, Grady Jarrett, suffered a season-ending knee injury. They also had the opportunity to explore quarterback options further. Desmond Ridder's performance declined and Taylor Heinicke was seen as a short-term solution. Nothing of note took place, tough. As things stand, the Falcons appear to be stuck in a situation where they are undecided between buying or selling under coach Arthur Smith.

Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos were heavily surrounded by trade rumors. However, head coach Sean Payton stated that no moves would be made at the NFL trade deadline. Key players like Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Garett Bolles, Justin Simmons, and others will remain with the team. This is despite their 3-5 record. It raises questions about whether the Broncos' recent two-game winning streak and victory over the Chiefs have given them unrealistic hopes of a wild-card spot. They also seem to have overlooked the salary-cap challenges they'll face in 2024. It would have made more sense for them to be sellers and acquire more assets at the NFL trade deadline to align with Payton's vision. Alas, this was another missed opportunity.

Looking Ahead

As the 2023 NFL trade deadline witnessed several winners and losers, teams and individuals made strategic moves or missed opportunities to improve their situations. The San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Josh Dobbs, and Montez Sweat emerged as winners by addressing their respective needs and positioning themselves for success. On the other hand, the Washington Commanders, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, and Denver Broncos faced challenges. This was whether in their decision-making or dealing with unexpected setbacks. As the NFL season continues to unfold, the consequences of these trade deadline actions, or lack thereof, will shape the fates of these teams and players.