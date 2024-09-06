The Buffalo Bills enter the 2024 regular season hoping to finally get to the Super Bowl. Losing players such as Stefon Diggs certainly makes it a bit more tricky, but the Bills still have a lot of talent and have Josh Allen at quarterback.

With Week 1 officially here in the NFL, the Bills have locked up right tackle Spencer Brown on a four-year contract extension, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

‘The #Bills have agreed to terms with RT Spencer Brown on a four-year extension, sources say. The deal for the 2021 third-rounder, which was negotiated by Chase Callahan and Ryan Tollner of @excelfootball, shows Buffalo values him as one of the top right tackles in the NFL.'

Brown is entering his fourth NFL season and he has played in 44 games over three years with 41 starts, including all 17 games in 2023.

He also received a performance-based pay bump earlier in the offseason, as Garafolo reports.

‘This spring, Spencer Brown received the third-highest performance-based-pay check in the NFL ($912,723). Now, he gets a big, preemptive bump after starting all 17 games for the #Bills last season.'

Bills extensions continue

The Bills did lose Stefon Diggs, but they have added quite a few pieces to the roster during the offseason. Some of the moves Buffalo made include signing wide receivers Curtis Samuel and Marquez-Valdes Scantling, then bringing in La'el Collins and Will Clapp to bolster the offensive line depth.

The Bills also gave Dion Dawkins a contract extension in March as well as restructuring the current deal of Josh Allen. Now, they have locked up Spencer Brown for the future to keep a big protector alongside Dawkins for the future.

The Bills begin the year with a Week 1 clash against the Arizona Cardinals, so their quest for an AFC East title begins with Kyler Murray coming to town.