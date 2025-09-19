The Miami Dolphins' record for the 2025 season plummeted to 0-3 in the wake of a 31-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium, a game that featured multiple ties before late mistakes sealed Miami’s fate.

Buffalo (3-0) pulled ahead for good with 7:17 left in the fourth quarter when Josh Allen connected with Khalil Shakir on a 15-yard touchdown, Allen’s third score of the night and his 200th career touchdown pass. On Miami’s next possession, linebacker Terrel Bernard intercepted Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at the Bills’ 21-yard line with 3:01 remaining, ending any chance of a Dolphins comeback. Bernard’s play followed a critical roughing-the-punter penalty on Miami defensive tackle Zach Sieler, which had extended Buffalo’s previous drive.

Tagovailoa finished 23-of-35 for 161 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. His efficiency was undercut by the lack of downfield production, as most completions came on short throws. Miami converted 10 of 15 third downs, but drives were methodical and taxing. Hill posted five receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown, while Jaylen Waddle added five catches for 39 yards and a score. Rookie Ollie Gordon II and De’Von Achane gave Miami balance in the run game. Gordon logged nine carries for 38 yards and a touchdown, while Achane added 62 yards on 12 carries alongside seven receptions for 29 yards.

Progress on offense proved futile, as the Dolphins’ defense collapsed. Buffalo scored touchdowns on its opening drive for the third straight game and finished with 360 total yards. Allen went 22-of-28 for 213 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions, while also adding 19 rushing yards. Running back James Cook gashed Miami’s front with 19 carries for 108 yards and a touchdown, extending his streak to seven straight games with a rushing score, tying a franchise record.

Dalton Kincaid remained a reliable target for Buffalo, hauling in a 20-yard touchdown, his second of the season, and becoming the first Bills tight end with four-plus receptions in the first three games of a season. Rookie Jackson Hawes added his first career touchdown on a shovel pass.

The Dolphins struck early with Gordon’s first career touchdown run after Dee Eskridge’s 54-yard kickoff return, and they tied the game twice more, including on Hill’s five-yard score to open the fourth quarter. But each time momentum swung their way, costly mistakes, Sieler’s penalty, and Tagovailoa’s interception flipped it back to Buffalo.

The win continued the Bills' supremacy, notching a 13th consecutive win and a 14th straight outing with a defensive theft, while Sean McDermott preserved his spotless 9-0 standing against Miami in Orchard Park. Allen, for his part, outpaced Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to become the fastest player to 300 career offensive touchdowns, including playoffs.

The Dolphins, instead, find themselves at the bottom of the AFC East. Head coach Mike McDaniel’s squad will try to avoid a 0-4 start when they host the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.