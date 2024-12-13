The Buffalo Bills are nearing full strength entering a Week 15 marquee matchup with the Detroit Lions. After missing last week's 44-42 upset loss to the Los Angeles Rams, wide receiver Keon Coleman (wrist) and tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee) are expected to play against Detroit.

“Keon Coleman, the standout receiver, really promising receiver, battled a wrist injury the last several weeks and has not been able to play. He has been a full participant [in practice] all week. I'm anticipating him playing for the Bills,” said NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. “Dalton Kincaid, their standout tight end, has a similar situation. For him, it's been a knee injury with his PCL. He's missed several games. Another full participant all week. Another player I anticipate being out there. So the Bills should be at full strength.”

Coleman and Kincaid will significantly boost the Bills' offense, which struggled to get going early in the Rams' loss.

Keon Coleman and Dalton Kincaid eyeing return for Bills' matchup with Lions

Coleman has been sidelined for the Bills' last four games after injuring his wrist at the end of a Week 9 win over the Miami Dolphins. The No. 33 pick in this year's draft is Buffalo's second-leading receiver this season, catching 22-of-36 targets for 417 yards and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Kincaid has missed the last three games after injuring his knee during a Week 10 win over the Indianapolis Colts. The 2023 first-round pick has supplanted Dawson Knox as the Bills' leading receiver at tight end, catching 34-of-59 targets for 356 yards and two touchdowns in 10 appearances in 2024.

While the Bills hold a commanding lead for the AFC East division lead, they are two games back of the Kansas City Chiefs for the conference's number one seed. They are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the second seed.

Buffalo will travel to Detroit before closing the regular season with two matchups against the New England Patriots and one against the New York Jets.