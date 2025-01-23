The Buffalo Bills are having an incredible 2024 season. Buffalo won the AFC East division title and is now one game away from a Super Bowl berth. Unfortunately, the Bills got some rough injury news on Thursday that does not bode well for this weekend's huge game.

Bills safety Taylor Rapp did not practice for the second day in a row, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. Rapp is dealing with a hip injury that could keep him from playing in the AFC Championship Game.

If Rapp does not play, Bills fans can expect rookie Cole Bishop to take over at safety.

This is not good news for Buffalo. The Bills will need all hands on deck if they want to beat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday.

In other Bills injury news, both Matt Milano (hamstring soreness) and Christian Benford (concussion protocol) practiced on Thursday. Both players have made good progress this week and should be ready for the AFC Championship Game.

Josh Allen speaks on Bills' familiarity with Chiefs ahead of AFC title game

The Bills and Chiefs know each other very well. Buffalo and Kansas City play each other regularly during the regular season and playoffs as two of the best teams in the AFC.

Josh Allen was asked about his familiarity with the Chiefs after playing them several times over the last five years. He gave an honest response.

‘They know who we are, and we know who they are. It all comes down to who executes,” Allen said.

Allen kept it short and sweet, but he's totally correct. There are not many mysteries between these two teams that have quickly become AFC rivals. The team that executes best, and has the fewest turnovers, will likely represent the AFC in Super Bowl 59.

Allen will not be overly confident just because the Bills beat the Chiefs already during the regular season.

“The regular season is what the regular season is, and it doesn't matter how well you perform when you get to the playoffs, it doesn't really matter,” Allen said. “It's hard to beat a team twice. We understand that. We know that. It's a team that we beat early in the season, but it's not the same team. They got some guys back on their defense and their offense, and I can't tell you enough now. I don't know much about it because I've been focusing on the Ravens, so we'll get into that tomorrow.”

Chiefs vs. Bills kicks off at 6:30PM ET on Sunday in Kansas City.