The Carolina Panthers recently hosted a CPR training and education for Tepper Sports & Entertainment staff, players and PSL owners alongside the American Heart Association. Buffalo Bills‘ Damar Hamlin made an appearance at the event, as he was invited after meeting Panthers owner Nicole Tepper at the Super Bowl in February, per Panthers’ reporter Joe Person.

Hamlin has had quite the press junket this off-season, spreading messages of inspiration and his story after his implausible incident this past season. After his breathing stopped on the field for over nine minutes in a game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, his unbelievably speedy recovery has been incredible to watch.

Since his recovery, Hamlin has still not gained the clearance to play football, but he has shown to be so much more off of the gridiron. From events in local communities, to inspiring social media messages, to meetings at the White House with President Joe Biden, Hamlin has reclaimed his life.

After the incident against the Bengals, no one could have expected that Hamlin would be doing what he is today. Whether or not he makes it back onto the field, the smile he displays after experiencing such a trauma is something citizens across the globe can look up to.

If Hamlin does return to the NFL, it will be for the Buffalo Bills. Despite teaming up with the Panthers for this event, any speculation that he would play elsewhere than Buffalo would be futile at this point. The NFL world would love to see Hamlin return to the game, and Bills Mafia will be the first with a chance to see it.