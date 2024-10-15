The Buffalo Bills face their AFC East rivals the New York Jets on Monday Night Football in Week 6. The teams are playing for first place in the division. However, the Bills will be competing without star running back James Cook. In a major blow to Buffalo’s offense, the third-year back will miss the contest with a toe injury.

With Cook sitting out Week 6, the Bills opted to elevate running back Frank Gore Jr. from the practice squad. Gore Jr. will make his NFL debut on Monday Night Football and his famous father, Frank Gore Sr., made the trip to MetLife Stadium to watch his son in action.

Gore Sr. professed to being excited but nervous for his son’s first game, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo on X. When asked if he was more nervous tonight than when he played, Gore Sr. responded, “Absolutely,” per Garafolo.

Frank Gore Jr. made his NFL debut in Week 6

The Bills selected Cook in the second round of the 2022 draft out of Georgia. The 25-year-old RB broke out last season for 1,122 rushing yards and added 44 receptions for 445 receiving yards. He had six total touchdowns. So far this season Cook has 70 rushes for 309 yards and four touchdowns with 11 catches for 123 receiving yards and an additional score.

The Bills signed Gore Jr. as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Miss in 2024. The team waived him before ultimately adding Gore Jr. to the practice squad during the preseason. With Cook a surprise inactive, Gore Jr. will have an opportunity on Buffalo's active roster in Week 6. The Bills have Ray Davis and Ty Johnson as their primary backup running backs. But Gore Sr. is hoping his son gets the chance to show what he can do out of the backfield.

Gore Jr. had back-to-back 1,000+ yard seasons in college before going undrafted. His father played for 16 years in the NFL – including a season with the Bills before spending his final season with the Jets. Gore Sr. ran for 16,000 yards and scored 99 total touchdowns during his remarkable career.