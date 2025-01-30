The Buffalo Bills once again lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs. The Josh Allen-led Bills are now 0-4 against Kansas City, dropping two divisional round matchups and two AFC Championship Games since 2021. The Bills lost three of the four contests by just one score. On Sunday, Buffalo fell three points short, losing 32-29. And some observers are blaming the officials due to controversial calls that could have been the difference in another extremely close game.

Running back James Cook, however, is not one of those people. Given the opportunity to blast the referees for potentially making incorrect rulings on the field followed by seemingly flawed replay reviews, Cook offered a different take.

“At the end of the day, you got to come in there ready to go… f**k that ref sh*t. You gotta come in there ready to go, ready to play. Don’t give a ref nothing to call,” Cook said via SleeperNFL on X.

A scenario in which your team blows the doors off the Chiefs, completely taking the game out of the officials’ hands, is obviously preferable. But the Bills have been unable to do that in four tries. And, once again, their fate was, at least partially, determined by the referees.

James Cook left it all on the field in the Bills’ latest playoff loss

Still, Cook’s take is refreshing. Head coach Sean McDermott was not happy with how the game was officiated, particularly regarding a fourth-down rushing play in which Allen appeared to pick up the first down but was ruled short. That decision was then upheld by replay review, which apparently did not offer irrefutable proof that Allen gained the necessary yardage.

Bills’ general manager Brandon Beane is still steamed over the close calls that, as expected, went against Buffalo. In addition to Allen’s close call on fourth down, Beane didn’t think Chiefs’ wideout Xavier Worthy completed a catch near the goal line as it appeared the ball hit the ground before he possessed it. However, a review of the play failed to overturn the refs’ on-field decision.

Cook did everything in his power to help the Bills get over the hump, including converting a stunning touchdown run in which he powered through multiple defenders and extended the ball over the goal line in mid air. Cook had 134 total yards and two scores against the Chiefs. It was not enough.

Now the Bills must regroup and prepare for another heartbreaking run next season. Still, their near miss against Kansas City leaves fans with a number of unanswered questions.

Do the Chiefs get special treatment from officials? Would the outcome have been any different if those close calls went Buffalo’s way? Did Mack Hollins have to wear his Animal costume after the game? Or did he like bring a change of clothes in case they lost so he wouldn’t have to walk out of the stadium dressed like that?