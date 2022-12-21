By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

After Josh Allen was limited in practice on Tuesday, many questioned the Buffalo Bills quarterback’s injury status for Week 16. Bills’ head coach Sean McDermott gave some insight into Allen’s injury in an update that should have Buffalo breathing a sigh of relief.

‘Felt like Forrest Gump’: Josh Allen’s hilarious description of long run vs. DolphinsAllen was limited in practice due to an elbow injury. First reported by ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg, McDermott stated that the QB is just feeling, “soreness.” With still three days until game day, Allen has plenty of time to heal up before facing the Chicago Bears on Christmas Eve. Allen has been notoriously healthy this season, as Tuesday’s limited tag was the first time he has received that distinction since Thanksgiving.

The Bills have already clinched a playoff spot, but with the new playoff rules, they’ll be looking for more. With now three Wild Card teams, only the number one seed gets a first-round bye. At 11-3, Buffalo holds a narrow lead over the Kansas City Chiefs for the top spot.

Josh Allen has been a key reason for the Bills’ success. On the year, he has completed 63.7% of his passes for 3,857 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He has also run 109 times for 705 yards and an additional six touchdowns.

It appears that Allen will be ready to go when the Bills take on Chicago in Week 16. They’ll be looking for Allen to continue his strong play as Buffalo tries to lock up the top spot in the AFC.