As Madden 24 gets set to reveal their cover athletes, rumors have pointed toward Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen getting the distinction. However, Robert Griffin III thinks Allen's Bills teammate Damar Hamlin is more worthy of gracing the Madden 24 cover.

Once he heard the Allen rumors, Griffin took to Twitter to express his opinion on the matter. After blatantly stating that Hamlin should be the cover athlete, Griffin went into detail on why the heroic safety deserves the honor.

“Celebrate a moment that brought us all together for once regardless of what team you cheer for,” RG3 tweeted.

Griffin went even further, stating that Denny Kellington and all the professionals who saved Hamlin's life should be recognized by Madden. Overall, RG3 believes it's important for young sports fans to truly understand Hamlin's situation and everything that went into it.

As the Bills took on the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football, Hamlin collapsed on the field. He rode off the field in an ambulance. The game was eventually called and never restarted. Fans held their breath as they waited to see Hamlin's status.

He was ultimately diagnosed with a cardiac arrest. However, Hamlin fought back and eventually made a full recovery. The safety now has his sights set on returning to gridiron and finalizing his impressive comeback.

To Robert Griffin III, a moment like that should be immortalized on Madden 24. While Josh Allen is a great quarterback, Hamlin underwent something extremely taboo in the NFL. RG3 wants Hamlin's battle back recognized.

It may be too late for Madden 24 to switch their cover athlete. But to RG3, it should be Damar Hamlin's face gracing the upcoming video game.