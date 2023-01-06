By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

With Damar Hamlin on the upswing in his recovery, there’s a major sense of optimism within the Buffalo Bills organization. During Friday’s media address, Bills GM Brandon Beane opened up on the situation with Hamlin, and spoke highly of the organization, particularly of head coach Sean McDermott. Beane was full of praise for how McDermott handled the situation, going as far as to say the Bills’ boss deserved to win NFL Coach of the Year, via Albert Breer of The MMQB.

Via Breer on Twitter:

“Bills GM Brandon Beane now praising both coaches. On Sean McDermott: ‘This guy deserves Coach of the Year for what he’s done.’ And then he mentions how Sarah Taylor, Zac’s wife, brought meals to the hospital on the first night.”

Beane didn’t downplay how important McDermott’s leadership was for the Bills, and was full of praise for the organization’s head coach. He also commended Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and his wife Sarah.

Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest on the field during the Bills’ Monday Night Football clash against the Bengals in Week 17, has made remarkable improvements throughout the week. On Friday, he was able to FaceTime his teammates and send a message to them ahead of their regular-season finale.

Beane reportedly stayed in Cincinnati with Hamlin as he recovered throughout the week, calling it a “simple” decision.

As for his head coach, Beane thinks Sean McDermott deserves recognition for his leadership during a difficult time for the organization, and perhaps he’ll receive that through the Coach of the Year award.