Stephanie Diggs is not the type of mother who will just sit in the stands and let an opponent use certain tactics on her son Stefon Diggs. That's exactly what she did in the New York Jets' wild 22-16 win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday.

Stephanie yelled at Stefon to tell Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner to stop holding him. Stephanie rubbed it in after Stefon hauled in a touchdown pass from Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the first half, per Inside the NFL (via The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov).

Excellent job by @insidetheNFL capturing all the highs and lows of last night's Bills vs. Jets game…pic.twitter.com/wZv2CkzMIn — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 13, 2023

That touchdown made Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs the second-most prolific QB-WR duo in Bills history behind Hall of Famers Jim Kelly and Andre Reed. Allen and Diggs collaborated for their 30th touchdown in a regular-season game.

To make matters worse for the Jets, they had to trudge forward without starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He injured his Achilles in the first quarter and will miss the entire 2023 NFL season.

Unfortunately for Stephanie and Stefon Diggs, the Jets' defense allowed just a solitary field goal in the second half. Xavier Gipson's insane punt return for a touchdown in overtime punctuated the most-watched Monday Night Football game ever on ESPN. Sauce Gardner and the Jets had the last laugh.

Despite the stinging loss, the Diggs family support one another through thick and thin. Stefon was in the MetLife Stadium stands cheering for his younger brother Trevon Diggs on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys thrashed the New York Giants, 40-0.

Should the Bills and Cowboys square off in Super Bowl LVIII, how will Stephanie Diggs react if Trevon holds his older brother Stefon? It will be interesting to find out.