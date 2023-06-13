The mystery surrounding Stefon Diggs’ absence from Buffalo Bills minicamp continues to grow after head coach Sean McDermott told the media Tuesday morning he is “very concerned” about the situation. Since then, both Von Miller and Josh Allen have spoke about the situation, saying they support their star teammate, despite not revealing exactly what they are supporting.

Bills star pass rusher Von Miller, who joined the team in free agency last offseason, became the latest person to weigh in on Stefon Diggs’ Bills minicamp absence without saying why the receiver isn’t in attendance.

“I’m on Stef’s side,” Miller told reporters after practice. “There wouldn’t be a Von Miller here in Buffalo without a Stefon Diggs.”

Miller went on to say that the whole situation is “not that serious,” Bills minicamp isn’t all that important, whatever is being said in the media is not true, and that he knows Diggs “wants to be in Buffalo.”

All these are clues to what is going on with Diggs, but even added to other things that have been said, it’s still incredibly unclear what exactly is going on.

Josh Allen told the media the situation is “not football related,” and that “as an organization, we’re maybe not communicating the right way with everything.”

Diggs’ agent, Adisa Bakari, added that the issues were “in house,” it’s not about money, and that he was surprised by McDermott’s concern at his press conference this morning. He also suggested that Diggs would return to Bills minicamp tomorrow and stay for the duration of the event.

So, if after all this you still have no idea what’s going on with Stefon Diggs, welcome to the club!