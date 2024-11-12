After starring in Ridley Scott's Gladiator II with Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington will now star in Marvel's Black Panther 3.

While promoting Gladiator II on Today Show Australia, Washington revealed his next steps. While he is 59 years old, he is not slowing down and has several projects coming soon. Included in this list is Black Panther 3, which director-writer Ryan Coogler is developing now.

“Ryan Coogler's writing a part for me in the next Black Panther,” Washington revealed.

After playing Hannibal, working with Steve McQueen for an upcoming movie, and starring in Black Panther 3, Washington will do two more William Shakespeare adaptations, Othello and King Lear, before retiring.

Who will Denzel Washington play in Black Panther 3?

Who Washington will play in Black Panther 3 is unclear. If Coogler is writing a part just for him, it must be a crucial part of the story.

The first two Black Panther movies have featured star-studded ensembles. Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett have had roles in them.

If it comes through and Washington is in Black Panther 3, it will be his first foray into comic book movie filmmaking. He has done almost everything else in his career.

The first Black Panther grossed over $1.3 billion at the box office and was a big hit. A sequel, Wakanda Forever, followed in 2022 and grossed $859 million.

Who is he?

Washington is a two-time Oscar-winning actor. He has been nominated for nine acting Oscars in his career. His first nomination came in 1988 for his performance in Cry Freedom.

He would win his first Oscar a couple of years later for his performance in Glory. His subsequent performances in Malcolm X, The Hurricane, Training Day, Flight, Fences, Roman J. Israel, Esq., and The Tragedy of Macbeth were all nominated (he won his second Oscar for Training Day).

His other notable movie roles include Philadelphia, Devil in a Blue Dress, Remember the Titans, Inside Man, American Gangster, The Book of Eli, and The Magnificent Seven.

Recently, Washington starred in the Equalizer series from Training Day director Antoine Fuqua. The movies are adaptations of the TV series of the same name. The third and final installment was released in 2023.

Now, Washington stars in Gladiator II from Ridley Scott. He plays Macrinus, a power-hungry former slave who mentors Lucius (Paul Mescal).

Gladiator II comes over two decades after its predecessor. It will be released in the United States a week after its international release on November 22, 2024.

Before his big screen career really took off, Washington starred in over 100 episodes of St. Elsewhere. He also starred in TV movies such as License to Kill and The George McKenna Story.

Washington is also an experienced stage actor, starring in several Shakespeare productions. As he noted in his interview with Today, he will star in a production of Othello soon.

His other notable theater credits include A Soldier's Play, The Tragedy of Richard III, Julius Caesar, Fences, A Raisin in the Sun, and The Iceman Cometh.