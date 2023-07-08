The 2023 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas featured a few highly anticipated debuts Friday. Portland Trail Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson outshined them all. A few weeks after being selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Henderson outplayed both rookies who were taken ahead of him. And it wasn't even close.

Entering Friday, Victor Wembanyama's Summer League debut with the San Antonio Spurs against Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets received most of the headlines. Two hours before the Spurs and Hornets were set to tip off at Thomas & Mack Center, Henderson's Summer League debut stole the show.

Henderson wasted no time showing why he was a top-three pick. In just 21 minutes, the point guard recorded 15 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists. The Houston Rockets beat the Blazers 100-99 on a buzzer-beater.

Henderson didn't finish the game after suffering a shoulder injury. The Blazers are awaiting his MRI results, though Portland is reportedly optimistic that he didn't separate his shoulder. As long as Henderson didn't experience a serious injury, the Blazers have to be ecstatic with what they saw from their point guard of the future.

Here are two Scoot Henderson reactions from the Blazers' Summer League opener in Las Vegas.

2. The Portland Trail Blazers should be thrilled that the Charlotte Hornets drafted Brandon Miller

It's important not to overreact to Summer League. Miller's Summer League struggles probably tell us very little, if anything, about his chances of becoming an NBA star. But the Blazers have to be feeling great about how the Brandon Miller vs. Scoot Henderson debate ended.

After plenty of deliberation, workouts and rumors, Charlotte drafted Miller second overall, allowing Portland to nab Henderson. The decision to draft and keep Henderson probably made Damian Lillard finally ask for a trade. Now that Lillard's days with the Blazers are numbered, the team can at least replace him with a potential superstar point guard.

Had the Blazers drafted Miller, Lillard likely still would've asked out. Portland would be without a point guard. It would also have forced Miller to start alongside Shaedon Sharpe, a similar type of player. With Henderson, Sharpe and Anfernee Simons on the roster, the Blazers already have a strong foundation for a rebuild.

1. Scoot Henderson should be favored to win Rookie of the Year over Victor Wembanyama

Friday's Summer League action certainly doesn't change the fact that Wembanyama is the best prospect in the 2023 draft class with a much higher ceiling (and floor) than Henderson. When it comes to how they might perform in Year No. 1, however, their debuts might've been very telling.

Henderson looked like he belongs in the NBA. At just 19 years old, the point guard has the body of an NBA player. Henderson constantly made his way into the paint without resistance. He showcased a high basketball IQ, knowing when to take it to the hoop or find an open teammate. Perhaps most impressive was Henderson's jump shot, which is supposed to be the weakest part of his game. Henderson was making step-back jumpers like an NBA veteran.

Wembanyama's jump shot clearly needs time to develop. His offensive game looked shaky, and his conditioning needs to improve. The Spurs are going to be careful with Wembanyama, who might not even play the requisite 65 games to win Rookie of the Year.

Wembanyama has been the odds-on favorite to win the award. Don't be surprised if that changes early in the season.