Five months after the Toronto Blue Jays traded reliever Yimi Garcia at the trade deadline, the two parties have reunited.

Toronto signed the 34-year-old Garcia to a two-year contract worth $15 million on Tuesday, according to KPRC2 reporter Ari Alexander.

The deal represents a salary bump for Garcia, who initially signed with the club in 2022 for two years with $11 million guaranteed and a team/vesting option for a third year.

The Blue Jays traded Garcia to the Seattle Mariners in July in a deal that landed them prospects Jonatan Clase and Jacob Sharp.

In two-plus seasons the first time around with Toronto, the veteran righty was a productive member of the team's bullpen. In 163 appearances, he compiled a 3.44 ERA with 179 strikeouts over 157 innings. He even became the Blue Jays' closer briefly as the team struggled to find consistency from its high-leverage relievers.

Conversely, Garcia struggled down the stretch for the Mariners, earning an ERA of 6.00 over only nine innings pitched. He went on the injured list with right elbow inflammation in August and did not pitch again in 2024 as the Mariners missed the postseason.

With Chad Green likely to return to the Blue Jays' closer role in 2025, Garcia could function as his setup man if he can stay healthy.

Signing Garcia is also a step forward in helping the Blue Jays improve their bullpen overall. Toronto relievers pitched to a 4.82 ERA in 2024, worst in the American League and better than only the Colorado Rockies.

Outside of the bullpen, the Blue Jays were major players in the Juan Soto sweepstakes and, after missing on him, could look at a front-end starting pitcher like Corbin Burnes or Max Fried next.

The Blue Jays entered last season with high expectations but vastly underachieved, finishing 74-88. There's pressure on the club to win now with franchise stars Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette headed for free agency next winter.