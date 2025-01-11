ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Boise State-Utah State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Boise State-Utah State.

There are several games on Saturday involving two teams which should both make the 2025 NCAA Tournament. This is one of those games. Boise State has wins over Clemson and Saint Mary's in nonconference play which beefed up the Broncos' overall portfolio. Boise State did not beat San Diego State this past weekend, but the Aztecs are an NCAA Tournament-caliber team. The Broncos missed an opportunity to increase their NCAA Tournament odds, but they did not suffer a bad loss by any stretch. They are still in good shape to play in March Madness. They do need to make sure they don't fall into a pattern of losing to the better teams in the Mountain West. If losses to the upper half of the conference accumulate, Boise State might enter February in a more delicate and tenuous position. If they can hold their own and win their share of big-time Mountain West games, they should be fine. This game at Utah State is a chance for BSU to solidify its position relative to the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Utah State joins New Mexico at the top of the Mountain West Conference. The Aggies have lost just one game so far this season. Coach Jerrod Calhoun has come from Youngstown State and has enabled this program to continue to thrive. The story of Utah State basketball over the past several years has been impressive and remarkable. The coaches change, but the results stay the same. Coaches leave Utah State in search of bigger coaching jobs. New coaches come in and are able to keep the train rolling. Utah State has become one of the reliable stepping-stone jobs in college basketball, and this season is only reaffirming the Aggies' identity. Utah State will try to keep stacking wins in the conference so that everyone else becomes part of the chasing pack.

Here are the Boise State-Utah State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Boise State-Utah State Odds

Boise State: +6.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +202

Utah State: -6.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -250

Over: 149.5 (-110)

Under: 149.5 (-110)

How to Watch Boise State vs Utah State

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Boise State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The spread is large at 6.5 points. Boise State might not win, but it could certainly cover. It just has to keep this game close. Keep in mind that Utah State beat Fresno State, one of the worst teams in the Mountain West, by six points last Saturday at home. Utah State was favored by more than 20 points and was fortunate to merely win the game outright. Boise State just has to lose by no more than six points to cover, and BSU is a massively better team than Fresno State. Basically, if it goes down to the final 15 seconds, you will cash a Boise spread ticket.

Why Utah State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Aggies have not played their very best ball the past few games. They know they will get everyone's best punch. Now they are in position to regroup and play their best. If they do play their best, they can land a knockout punch against a Boise State team which did not finish the job last week against San Diego State at home.

Final Boise State-Utah State Prediction & Pick

We are leaning to Boise State but think you should sit back and wait for a live play here.

Final Boise State-Utah State Prediction & Pick: Boise State +6.5