By Jedd Pagaduan · 4 min read

The Atlanta Hawks as an organization appears to be mired in considerable uncertainty at the moment. Many expected the Hawks to make a leap following their blockbuster Dejounte Murray acquisition. However, through 32 games, the Hawks are treading the line of mediocrity with a 16-16 record. Thus, if push comes to shove, perhaps Atlanta could make a run for Detroit Pistons sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic.

After posting the second-best offensive rating last season, the Hawks are down all the way to 19th this season, thanks in no small part to Trae Young’s struggles from the field. It’s no surprise that the Hawks are looking for ways to improve their roster. Shipping away Kevin Huerter to the Sacramento Kings has proven costly. The Hawks have made the third-least total triples in the league, and they’re doing so at the league’s fifth-worst percentage, a dangerous combination of lack of volume and accuracy.

(For reference, the Hawks ranked 11th last season in total three-point makes, and they made them at a 37.4 percent clip, the second-best mark.)

Trae Young has been the chief culprit for the decline in the Hawks’ outside marksmanship. He’s only made 2.2 threes on 7.3 attempts per night, a sharp decline from last season’s output. John Collins, perpetually on the trade block, has thrown bricks around 79 percent of the time, logging a career low 21.3 percent from deep.

The return of Bogdan Bogdanovic has helped, and the emergence of AJ Griffin only bodes well for the Hawks’ chances of remedying their shooting woes. However, the Hawks have loftier ambitions than another play-in appearance. They will need to make some changes to achieve their goals, and maybe that includes swinging a trade for Bojan Bogdanovic, that could perhaps involve John Collins.

Atlanta Hawks acquire Bojan Bogdanovic, Jae Crowder, and Suns 2023 first-round pick; Detroit Pistons acquire Dario Saric, Jalen Johnson, Hawks 2024 first-round pick, 2023 second-round pick, and 2025 second-round pick; Phoenix Suns acquire John Collins

Yes, that is indeed, a three-team blockbuster trade. Two team trades are difficult enough to pull off as it is, but that trade makes sense for all parties involved. And it’s not as if those teams aren’t involved in trade talks for those aforementioned players!

It’s easy to rationalize this trade from the Hawks’ perspective. John Collins, as talented as he can be, isn’t the best fit in their lineup as presently constructed. He’s been increasingly marginalized in the Hawks offense since his breakout 2019-20 campaign, and his production has suffered as a result. Thus, it makes sense for Atlanta to ship him away and retool around two wing players that fit better alongside Trae Young and Dejounte Murray in Bojan Bogdanovic and Jae Crowder.

Not only does a Bojan acquisition complete the Bogdanovic duo in Atlanta, it gives them an enticing small-ball option, with perhaps De’Andre Hunter at the five. Both the Croatian and Serbian Bogdanovic would feast on wide open looks created by both Young and Murray. Moreover, Crowder could hang with with some of the best wings in the NBA, and he’s capable of helping teams make deep playoff runs. For reference, Crowder made the Finals two straight times, in 2020 and 2021.

The Suns have tried to ship Crowder since the offseason, to no avail. Plenty of teams have been interested in the 3 and D forward‘s services, including, but not limited to, the Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks, and even the Los Angeles Lakers. And with the Hawks interested in trading for Crowder all the while remaining engaged in John Collins trade talks, the two parties make sense as trade partners.

Phoenix may be wary of John Collins’ hefty long-term contract and his declining production. However, Collins is only 25-years old; perhaps playing with Chris Paul and Devin Booker and sharing a frontcourt with the more versatile Deandre Ayton could help him return to his best.

Alas, Collins could find himself trapped in a similar scenario to the one he currently finds himself in in Atlanta. The impending return of Cameron Johnson could relegate him to more of a bit role. Still, it’d be foolish for the Suns not to bet on talent, especially with the growing concerns regarding their status as true championship contenders.

For the Pistons, trading away Bojan Bogdanovic for a first-round pick is a must amid their rebuild. The Hawks may not yield the best return in terms of draft capital, but the looming uncertainty surrounding Atlanta is becoming tougher to ignore, especially regarding Trae Young. In addition, betting on Jalen Johnson as a potential long-term piece could be a shrewd move as well.