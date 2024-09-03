Amidst a shocking 28-13 shocking win against the No. 10 ranked Florida State Seminoles, Boston College football had some fun. Senior defensive end Neto Okpala drew a 15-yard penalty against the Seminoles when he pretty clearly flopped after getting lightly shoved by one of his opponents. What Okpala did after drawing the penalty, though, quickly ended up going viral on social media, as he almost immediately hit the “Griddy” celebration after he got back on his feet.

Boston College player flopped then hit the griddy once he got the flag call lmao I’m crying pic.twitter.com/scWKW1lKJj — John (@iam_johnw) September 3, 2024

The senior had himself a game, as he racked four total tackles, 1.5 which went for a loss, and one sack. The Eagles front-seven snuffed the Florida State football run game all night long, allowing a total of 21 rushing yards. They also sacked their quarterback DJ Uiagalelei three times in this one. On the other side of the field, BC had themselves a Thanksgiving-like feast on the ground, as their 263 rushing yards helped them coast to victory.

How can Boston College football build off of victory over Florida State football?

Boston College might have more to “Griddy” about throughout the 2024 campaign. The Atlantic Coast Conference is wide open, especially considering Florida State's playoff chances have taken a massive hit after they suffered two quick conference losses to Georgia Tech and Boston College to open their season. However, this isn't solely about the dysfunction of Florida State, but rather the rise of Boston College.

Jokes circled around the program that new head coach Bill O'Brien is building a monster, and it turns out those jokes are true. O'Brien has employed a strict style of coaching throughout his career, but even he is up for having some fun during an upset victory.

Okpala's “Griddy” could be a highlight for Boston College for the remainder of the season, and it's only their first game of the year. It was a reminder of their swagger, confidence and their team-wide belief that they can win against anyone. They have a short turnaround and play Duquesne on Saturday, before facing a tough test with the No. 11 Missouri Tigers in their Week 3 matchup.