Boston College is ready to start a new college football season as they open up the season with 10th-ranked Florida State. We're live from Doak Campbell Stadium, sharing our college football odds series and making a Boston College-Florida State prediction and pick.

Boston College went 7-6 last season, including 3-5 in the ACC. Additionally, they were 3-4 at home and 3-2 away from home. Joseph Griffin Jr. is gone, off to Wisconsin after catching 25 passes for 345 yards. The Eagles also lost cornerback Elijah Jones to the Arizona Cardinals. Therefore, there will be some new faces and chances to improve upon last season.

Florida State stunningly lost 24-21 to Georgia Tech last weekend to start their season on a sad note. It was 14-14 at halftime. Then, they fell behind in the fourth quarter when they allowed Jarrod Haynes to run it in for a two-yard touchdown. But Roydell Williams rushed for a one-yard touchdown to tie up the game.

The Seminoles could not score again and were on defense as the clock ticked under a minute. Next, they allowed Georgia Tech to march down the field before converting a game-winning field goal to lose the game.

FSU leads the all-time series 16-5, including 7-2 at Doak Campbell Stadium. Amazingly, they destroyed Boston College 44-14 in 2022. The Seminoles hope to do it again.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Boston College-Florida State Odds

Boston College: +16.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +580

Florida State: -16.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -880

Over: 50.5 (-110)

Under: 50.5 (-110)

How to Watch Boston College vs. Florida State

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Boston College Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Eagles will have their hands full against this college football powerhouse. Moreover, they have some offensive players who must perform better this season.

Quarterback Thomas Castellanos passed for 2,248 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions while also rushing 215 times for 1,113 yards and 13 scores. Now, he must be more careful with the football to avoid giving Florida State a short field and more scoring chances. Running back Kye Robichaux rushed 163 times for 780 yards and eight touchdowns, including a 4.8 yards per carry rate. Alex Broome also may be an option, after rushing 60 times for 288 yards and one score last season.

The Eagles have some pass catchers who will be ready to rumble. Significantly, Lewis Bond is their best receiver after catching 52 passes for 646 yards and seven touchdowns last season. Boston College also hopes to get more out of Dino Tomlin, who had 24 catches for 312 yards last season.

The defense will have its share of question marks. Regardless, there is some talent who can make some noise. George Rooks had 13 solo tackles, five sacks, and one forced fumble last season. But there is not much else on this defense. Thus, someone must step up.

Boston College will cover the spread if they jump out to an early lead. Then, they must make plays to get the Florida State offense off the field.

Why Florida State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Seminoles only garnered 291 total yards last weekend, including just 146 passing yards. Additionally, FSU went 5 for 12 on third-down conversions. They need better production from their quarterback.

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei struggled, passing for just 193 yards and no touchdowns. Ultimately, he needs to do more to give FSU a chance to win. Williams struggled, rushing 12 times for just 38 yards, averaging 3.2 yards per carry. Meanwhile, Lawrence Toafili rushed eight times for 32 yards for a touchdown. Ja'khi Douglas had four catches for 55 yards. Likewise, Malink Benson had four catches for 39 yards.

This offense needs to do more to avoid stalling. Furthermore, it must find ways to score earlier so it is not in a position to rally from behind.

The defense had some lapses. While they limited Georgia Tech, they still could not garner a sack or force a turnover. Consequently, failing to do either usually results in a loss. There were so many chances, especially on that final drive, where the defense could have stepped up. Instead, they bent and allowed Georgia Tech to set up the winner.

Florida State will cover the spread if Uiagalelei can pass and run the ball efficiently. Then, they need their defense to perform significantly better.

Final Boston College-Florida State Prediction & Pick

Boston College is not a good team. Moreover, Florida State is one of the best. Ignore the fact that they lost the opener. The Seminoles will be back in the comforts of their own home. Because of this, there will be plenty of fire and motivation to come out strong. We could see a scenario where Florida State jumps out of the gate and scores several touchdowns to build themselves a large lead. In the end, it will be enough to cover the spread at home.

Final Boston College-Florida State Prediction & Pick: Florida State: -16.5 (-118)