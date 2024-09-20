ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins square off in their final series of the season after ten games so far this season. The Braves have won seven of those ten games, as the Marlins sit at the bottom of the National League East after last season's postseason run. It's an important series for the Braves, as they sit 1.5 games out of the last wild-card position. The Phillies have run away with the division, so the Marlins will just be trying to play wild-card spoiler in this game. If the Marlins play spoiler for the Braves, they'll be helping another division rival, as the Braves chase the New York Mets for the last playoff position. The Braves have a crucial series with the Mets on the horizon after this series ends. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Marlins prediction and pick.

Braves-Marlins Projected Starters

Charlie Morton vs. Valente Bellozo

Charlie Morton is 8-8 with a 4.01 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP.

Morton's last start was at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He pitched 6 innings with 6 strikeouts, allowing 3 hits, 2 walks, and 1 earned run. His bullpen let him down, as they allowed seven runs over the final three innings to take the loss.

Morton is 3-3 on the road with a 3.54 ERA and a 1.35 WHIP. He has been better at home, with a run-better ERA but a higher WHIP.

Valente Bellozo is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP.

Bellozo's last start was on the road against the Washington Nationals. He pitched 5 1/3 innings with 4 strikeouts, allowing 6 hits, 1 walk, 3 earned runs, and 2 home runs. It was just his second career start.

Bellozo is 0-1 at home, with a 9.00 ERA and a 1.60 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Marlins Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-125)

Moneyline: -200

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (+104)

Moneyline: +168

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

How to Watch Braves vs. Marlins

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

It's been a rough stretch for the Braves recently, but the Marlins have been a team they've found success against this year. The Braves have won seven of ten games all year, and are due for a win after dropping two straight to end their last series against the Marlins. The Braves do have the experience advantage in this game, as they'll face Bellozo in his third career start.

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Marlins are counting down the days until the season ends at this point, but they've been hitting the ball well over their past ten games. Miami owns a .250 average and .305 on-base percentage over that span, averaging 4.4 runs/nine. They've been hitting the ball even better against right-handed pitching over that span, with a .297 average and a .360 on-base percentage, averaging 6.3 runs/nine.

Final Braves-Marlins Prediction & Pick

The motivation for a team to play spoiler against one of their division rivals is sometimes enough to get through the dog days of the season. It's been a long journey for the Marlins, and they can see the finish line after one of the most disappointing seasons in recent memory. The Marlins can win their version of the World Series by spoiling the Braves' season in this series, and it seems like a good opportunity for Miami to steal one here.

Final Braves-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Marlins ML (+168)